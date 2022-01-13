Forward Josiah Slavin Heads Back to the Chicago Blackhawks
January 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forward Josiah Slavin from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned him to the taxi squad.
In addition, Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:
Forwards Brandon Hagel and Sam Lafferty have been removed from COVID-19 Protocol.
The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 14 against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
