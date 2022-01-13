Mighty Griffs Night and Winning Wednesday Among Upcoming Promotions

January 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

The Mighty Griffs Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

The Mighty Griffs Poster Giveaway presented by Michigan First Credit Union: There will be 5,000 Mighty Griffs posters given away at the main entrance as fans leave the game courtesy of Michigan First Credit Union.

Post-Game Jersey Auction: The Griffins will wear Mighty Griffs jerseys for this game, a select number of which will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A jersey raffle from 6 p.m. to the conclusion of the second period will also take place. A select number of game-worn jerseys will be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction and raffles will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation.

WXSP-TV: WXSP is the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins, televising this game and nine others this season. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WXSP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four tickets, one four square cheese pizza at Buddy's Pizza, and $20 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.comf4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2. Continuing this season, fans may use their concession cash to purchase healthy choice menu options at the stand located outside of section 126, including low-fat yogurt, apples, oranges, granola bars and smoothies.

Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 vs. Toronto Marlies

Rescheduled date from Dec. 18

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Rescheduled Game From Dec. 18: All tickets previously sold for the home game on Dec. 18 will be valid for this makeup date.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to any of the following games: Jan. 24 and 26; Feb. 2; March 9 and 16; April 6.

Wednesday, Jan. 26 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Winning Wednesday presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Winning Wednesday: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. All fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' win against the Milwaukee Admirals on Jan. 5 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to any of the following games: Jan. 24 and 26; Feb. 2; March 9 and 16; April 6.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games during the Grand Rapids Griffins' 2021-22 regular season, present your Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $17 (regularly $19 advance and $22 day of game), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20 (regularly $22 advance and $25 day of game). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability. For schedule information, visit griffinshockey.com .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.