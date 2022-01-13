Heat Fall Wednesday at Henderson

January 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







HENDERSON, Nev. - Justin Kirkland netted his fourth goal in the last seven games and Matthew Phillips scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season, but the Stockton Heat (21-6-2-1) dropped a Wednesday contest at Henderson (16-8-2-1) by a 5-2 final score at Orleans Arena.

The Silver Knights scored in the opening minute, Zack Hayes lighting the lamp just 34 seconds into the action for the only goal of the first frame. Kirkland answered at the 6:03 mark of the second, collecting a stretch pass from Greg Moro and scoring on a breakaway to even the score.

The tie lasted for the next 1:39, with Henderson's Ben Jones putting the home team on top, the first of three for the home side in the second period and four unanswered to gain control of the game. Phillips scored Stockton's second, a power play tally with assists from Kirkland and Nick DeSimone, with 10 seconds left in the contest to produce the 5-2 tally.

Stockton has one game remaining on its seven-game road trip, Friday at Bakersfield, and is now 3-3-0-0 since the trip started on January 2.

NOTABLE

Justin Kirkland's seven goals are the most he's had in any season with the Heat, besting his previous high of six in 2019-20 (53 games played). He registered his first multi-point game of the season.

Matthew Phillips notched his team-leading 12th goal of the season, breaking a tie with Jakob Pelletier.

Greg Moro has registered at least a point in four of five games played this season.

The Heat have outshot opponents in 13 consecutive games, dating back to December 7.

Stockton is now 1-1-1-0 against Henderson on the year.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-6

STK PK - 2-for-3

THREE STARS

First - Sven Bartschi (1g,1a)

Second - Pavel Dorofeyev (1g,1a)

Third - Logan Thompson (41 svs)

GOALIES

W - Logan Thompson (41 saves on 43 shots faced)

L - Dustin Wolf (23 saves on 28 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat conclude their seven-game road trip Friday at Bakersfield, a 7 p.m. start, and will return home on Saturday for a 7 p.m. puck drop against Tucson at Stockton Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.