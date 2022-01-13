Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Daniel Walcott from Syracuse Crunch

January 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Daniel Walcott from the Syracuse Crunch to the taxi squad, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Walcott, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, made his NHL debut May 10, 2021 at Florida, recording one shot on goal in 10:03 of ice time. Walcott has skated in 19 games with Syracuse this season, recording two goals and five points. He ranks sixth on the crunch for penalty minutes (21). Walcott, 27, has skated in 268 career AHL games with the Crunch and Hartford Wolf Pack, notching 21 goals and 71 points.

Walcott was a fifth-round pick of the New York Rangers in the 2014 NHL Draft (140th overall) and was acquired by the Lightning from the Rangers on June 1, 2015 in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.