Belleville Sens Open Road Trip with Loss in Toronto

Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies chat on the bench

Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies chat on the bench

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators' five-game road trip began Wednesday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum with a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Marlies.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev and Filip Kral staked the Marlies to a 2-0 lead after forty minutes of play as both came through with the man advantage.

A Lassi Thomson wrister from the high slot 4:01 into the third frame broke the Toronto shutout bid. Bobby McMann restored the Marlies' two-goal advantage 23 seconds later, shortly after Belleville had initially got on the board.

Again, the Senators were brought to within one, as an Egor Sokolov dump-in from the red line found the back of the net after the awkward bounce beat Erik Kallgren with 5:50 left to play.

After sustained pressure in the Toronto zone, Antti Suomela sent a long clearance down the length of the ice to find the empty net with just over a minute to play, clinching the Marlies' victory.

Fast Facts

Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves in his first appearance in over a month.

Jonathan Aspirot returned to the lineup after missing the last 21 games with a knee injury.

Both Jake Lucchini and Michael Del Zotto extended their points streaks to three games.

Egor Sokolov scored his third goal in his last two games.

Lassi Thomson scored his fourth of the season.

Belleville has outshot their opponent in eight consecutive games.

Sens on Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/4 | Penalty Kill: 4/6

On the Schedule:

The Belleville Senators are back in action Friday when they visit the Rochester Americans. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m with David Foot.

Images from this story

