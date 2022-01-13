Belleville Sens Open Road Trip with Loss in Toronto
January 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators' five-game road trip began Wednesday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum with a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Marlies.
Semyon Der-Arguchintsev and Filip Kral staked the Marlies to a 2-0 lead after forty minutes of play as both came through with the man advantage.
A Lassi Thomson wrister from the high slot 4:01 into the third frame broke the Toronto shutout bid. Bobby McMann restored the Marlies' two-goal advantage 23 seconds later, shortly after Belleville had initially got on the board.
Again, the Senators were brought to within one, as an Egor Sokolov dump-in from the red line found the back of the net after the awkward bounce beat Erik Kallgren with 5:50 left to play.
After sustained pressure in the Toronto zone, Antti Suomela sent a long clearance down the length of the ice to find the empty net with just over a minute to play, clinching the Marlies' victory.
Fast Facts
Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves in his first appearance in over a month.
Jonathan Aspirot returned to the lineup after missing the last 21 games with a knee injury.
Both Jake Lucchini and Michael Del Zotto extended their points streaks to three games.
Egor Sokolov scored his third goal in his last two games.
Lassi Thomson scored his fourth of the season.
Belleville has outshot their opponent in eight consecutive games.
Sens on Special Teams:
Power Play: 0/4 | Penalty Kill: 4/6
On the Schedule:
The Belleville Senators are back in action Friday when they visit the Rochester Americans. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m with David Foot.
Images from this story
|
Belleville Senators face off with the Toronto Marlies
|
Belleville Senators defenceman Jonathan Aspirot
|
Belleville Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson
|
Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies chat on the bench
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2022
- Roadrunners Rally For Come-From-Behind 4-3 Victory Against San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Defeat Heat, 5-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Allow Three in the Third, Fall 4-3 to Tucson - San Jose Barracuda
- Belleville Sens Open Road Trip with Loss in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Heat Fall Wednesday at Henderson - Stockton Heat
- Griffins Point Streak Ends at Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Outlast Utica in High-Scoring Affair - Rochester Americans
- Berdin Leads Moose to Shutout Win at Milwaukee - Manitoba Moose
- Admirals Stopped by Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Open Road Trip with Loss in Toronto
- Last Week's Recap
- Belleville Sens React to New Provincial Regulations and Update Schedule for Postponed Home Games
- Senators and Crunch Reschedule Pair of Postponed Games
- Belleville Sens Bolster Analytics and Data Department