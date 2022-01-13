Wolves Add Lyon, Marino and Wells

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday they have recalled forward Kyle Marino from loan to Idaho (ECHL) and goaltender Dylan Wells from loan to Norfolk (ECHL) and goaltender Alex Lyon has been reassigned on loan by Carolina (NHL).

Lyon returns to Chicago after spending a week with the Hurricanes and appearing in his second NHL game this season. The 29-year-old Baudette, Minnesota, native owns a 1-0-1 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and .908 save percentage with Carolina.

He stands second among all American Hockey League goaltenders with his 1.79 GAA. Lyon boasts a 9-1-1 record (including an active six-game winning streak) and a .929 save percentage with the Wolves.

Marino, 26, has amassed 35 penalty minutes in five appearances for the Wolves this year, but the team owns a 4-0-1-0 record when he plays. The Niagara Falls, Ontario, native also has accumulated 3 goals, 4 assists and 29 penalty minutes in 12 games for the Idaho Steelheads.

The 24-year-old Wells signed a standard player contract with the Wolves during the offseason, but this marks his first callup of the season. The St. Catharines, Ontario, native has produced a 6-6-0 record with a 3.75 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage in 14 games with the Norfolk Admirals.

Wells spent all of last season in the NHL on the Edmonton Oilers' taxi squad, so he has not appeared in an AHL game since the 2019-20 season with the Bakersfield Condors.

The Wolves also have released goaltenders Daniel Mannella and Michael Lackey from their professional tryout contracts. Mannella posted a 2-0-0 record with a 1.19 GAA, .955 save percentage and 1 shutout in three games for the Wolves while Lackey appeared in two games and earned his first AHL win Saturday when Chicago defeated Iowa 6-2 at Allstate Arena.

The Wolves have packed the American Hockey League's best record (23-5-1-1) for a five-game road trip that starts at 6 p.m. Friday at Iowa. Chicago returns to Allstate Arena for home games on Jan. 26, 28 and 29, which features the Chicago Mid-Winter Classic, presented by Planet Fitness, on Saturday, Jan. 29, vs. Rockford. For the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or email WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.

