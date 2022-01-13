Bunnaman and Sandstrom Return to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Connor Bunnaman and goalie Felix Sandstrom have been returned to the Phantoms from the Flyers Taxi Squad according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chuck Fletcher.

Bunnaman, 23, has scored four goals with two assists in 24 games with the Phantoms this season and he as also played in five games with the Flyers. The fourth-round selection in 2016 out of the Kitchener Rangers has played in 44 career games with the Flyers recording one goal with two assists. In his AHL career, the Guelph, Ontario native have played in 130 career games with the Phantoms through four seasons scoring 30 goals with 19 assists for 49 points.

Sandstrom, 25, just celebrated a birthday yesterday. He made his NHL debut on December 30 with 42 saves in an overtime loss at the San Jose Sharks. He was a Round 3 selection of the Flyers in 2015. The Gavle, Sweden native has played in 15 games with the Phantoms this year going 3-7-3, 3.08, .896. On is AHL career, Sandstrom has played in 28 games with the Phantoms going 9-10-6, 3.09, .896.

The Phantoms resume play Friday with a Rivalry Night matchup at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center for a weekend homestand on Saturday against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Sunday against the Toronto Marlies.

Saturday is United Way Night presented by Air Products. Fans are encouraged to bring boxed pasta donations for a chance to win big prizes such as a game worn Phantoms jersey.

Sunday is Youth Jersey Day for the first 1,000 kids age 14 and younger presented by Service Electric and Velaspan.

