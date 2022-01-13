San Diego Gulls to Host First-Ever Marvel Super Hero Night this Saturday, January 15

January 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host its first-ever Marvel Super Hero Night on Saturday, Jan. 15 when the club hosts the Abbotsford Canucks at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.). The first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Gulliver Super Hero poster.

San Diego will wear a new, Spider-Man themed jersey throughout warmups on Saturday night that will be autographed and available for a jersey raffle on the concourse at Section 10 beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at the conclusion of the second intermission. Select warmup jerseys will be autographed and available for an online auction during the contest. For more information and to participate in the online auction, please visit GULLSMARVEL.givesmart.com. All proceeds raised via the auction and raffle will benefit the San Diego Gulls Foundation.

During the game, co-branded merchandise including t-shirts, pucks, Spider-Man jerseys and an exclusive Gulls-themed Black Panther mini bobblehead will be available for purchase at each merchandise stand inside Pechanga Arena San Diego.

The inaugural Marvel Super Hero Night will begin with a pregame tailgate in the North VIP lot from 5-7 p.m. The tailgate will feature a Hulk character available for photos, a rock wall, a $5 Bud Light Truck, food trucks, a DJ, enter-to-win contests, photos with the Gulls Girls and Gulliver, street hockey, and other interactive games for fans of all age.

Tickets for Marvel Super Hero Night are still available. Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.