Abbotsford Canucks at San Diego Gulls Preview

January 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: iheart.com/live/san-diego-gulls-audio-network-8441/

MATCH-UP INFO

The Abbotsford Canucks (10-11-3-1) enter Friday's game 7th in the Pacific Division with 24 points. San Diego (10-12-2-1) is currently in 8th place in the Pacific with 22 points.

Friday marks the second of eight meetings between the Canucks and Gulls this season: Dec. 15 (4-0 W), Jan. 14 (road), Jan. 15 (road), Jan. 22 (home), Jan. 23 (home), Apr. 8 (home), Apr. 9 (home) and Apr. 20 (road).

The Abbotsford Canucks have a 1-0-0-0 all-time record in one game against San Diego.

Among active Canucks skaters, Danila Klimovich leads the team in points against the Gulls this season with two. Klimovich has one goal and one assist in one game against San Diego.

QUICK NUMBERS

Sheldon Dries leads the Canucks in goals with 13 this season. He also leads the team with 24 points (13-11-24) through 22 games.

Phil Di Giuseppe has 16 points (5-11-16) in 19 games this season with the Canucks. His 11 helpers are tied for the team lead with Dries.

Nic Petan has recorded 15 points (5-10-15) in 14 games this season with the Canucks.

Justin Bailey has put up 14 points (8-6-14) in 19 games with Abbotsford this season.

Jett Woo is tied with Madison Bowey for the team lead among Canuck defenders with seven points (2-5-7) through 18 games this season.

Danila Klimovich has eight points (3-5-8) through 22 games this season.

Will Lockwood has nine points (5-4-9) through 17 games with Abby.

Michael DiPietro has registered a 3.38 goals against average with a .892 save percentage and three wins through his first 12 appearances of the season.

LAST MEETING - DEC. 15/21: ABB 4 at SD 0

The Abby Canucks dominated the Gulls on Dec. 15 in San Diego en route to winning 3-0...Sheldon Rempal got the Canucks on the board early, scoring less than five minutes into the game...Nic Petan assisted on the play...Sheldon Dries doubled the Abby lead in the first period...Danila Klimovich and Guillaume Brisebois had the helpers...Klimovich socred in the second period to make it a 3-0 lead...John Stevens had the assist on the play...Rempal socred his second goal of the game to secure victory in the final frame...Will Lockwood and Cameron Schilling had the helpers...Spencer Martin made his 5th start of the season...Martin saved all 20 of San Diego's shots for the shutout...Martin's shutout was his first of the season and 10th career AHL clean sheet.

LAST GAME - JAN. 9/22: ABB 0 vs BAK 4

The Abby Canucks fell to the Condors on Jan. 9 at Abbotsford Centre, losing 4-0 to close out their three-game series against Bakersfield...The Canucks were heavily undermanned with only 16 skaters active, five of which were playing on PTO contracts...Justin Bailey led the team in shots (3)...Arturs Silovs recorded 27 saves on 31 shots...The start was Silovs first since Nov. 27.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Phil Di Giuseppe reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 13

- Keltie Jeri-Leon signed to PTO, Jan. 8

- Garrett Johnston signed to PTO, Jan. 8

- Ashton Sautner, Sheldon Rempal and Spencer Martin assigned to Vancouver Taxi Squad, Jan. 8

- Nicolas Guay signed to PTO, Jan. 7

- Yushiroh Hirano signed to PTO, Jan. 5

- Brandon Cutler signed to PTO, Jan. 5

5

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed five players to PTO contracts in the past 10 days all five have appeared in at least one game during that stretch. The regular roster has been decimated with injuries, covid and recent assignments to Vancouver's Taxi Squad.

Of the five, Yushiroh Hirano and Brandon Cutler have been most impressive. Despite failing to find the score sheet, Hirano and Cutler have both received praise for their energy and effort. Cutler nearly had his first assist with the Canucks in Abby's last game and Hirano has shown off what appears to be a great shot multiple times during his first two appearances.

SHELDON DRIES CONTINUES TO DOMINATE

Sheldon Dries has lit the lamp 13 times this season and is currently the fifth leading goal scorer in the American Hockey League this season. His 0.59 goals per game is first in the AHL among active qualified players. Dries has been the most productive player in the Abby lineup throughout the entire season. The Western Michigan alum enters play 21st in the league with 24 points (13-11-24) through 22 games.

Sheldon has been phenomenal with the man advantage as well, leading the team with four powerplay goals. His 1.09 points per game leads the Canucks.

RETURN OF THE PIZZA MAN

Phil Di Giuseppe will be making his return to the Abby lineup this weekend after spending the past couple weeks with the big club in Vancouver. Prior to his call-up, Di Giuseppe was one of the most productive players in the Canucks' lineup. His 16 points are still ranked third on the team and his 11 assists are tied for the team lead among active Abby players. He was highly successful when paired with Nic Petan earlier in the season, so hopefully that chemistry picks up where it left off. Abbotsford has been lacking offence in recent games, so hopefully the return of Di Giuseppe brings goals to the Canucks this weekend.

POINT-PER-GAME PETEY

Nic Petan has been a true difference maker for the Abbotsford Canucks. The Delta, BC product has put up 15 points through his first 14 games with the Canucks this season. His 1.07 points per game is second on the Canucks. Petey's five goals are tied for fourth on the team and his 10 assists are also tied for the fourth highest tally on the team.

JOHN STEVENS GETTING SOME LOVE

John Stevens enters Friday's game having registered at least one point in three of his last four appearances. Stevens has recorded a total of four points (2-2-4) over his past six games. Overall, the Northeastern alum has seven points (4-3-7) through 25 games this season for Abbotsford.

BAILEY IS ON FIRE

Justin Bailey has been the Canucks most potent goal scorer as of late, as Bailey has tickled the twine six times in his last eight games. Bailey took on a leadership role during the this past homestand, helping the newcomers get up to speed and setting the tone for what's expected. The speedy winger has 14 (8-6-14) points through 19 games this season.

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Nic Petan recorded his 100th career assist, Dec. 19 at Henderson

Nic Petan recorded his 50th career goal, Dec. 5 vs San Jose

Tristen Nielsen recorded first career goal, Dec. 1 vs Ontario

Sheldon Dries recorded his 100th career point, Nov. 27 at Tucson

Chase Wouters recorded first career goal, Nov. 14 vs San Jose

Sheldon Dries recorded his 50th career goal, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career shutout, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

THREE STARS - 2021.22

Dries - 20 points

Bailey - 15 points

Rempal - 15 Points

Martin - 15 points

DiPietro - 10 points

Petan - 10 points

Di Giuseppe - 10 points

Wouters - 10 points

Silovs - 10 points

Klimovich - 10 points

Lockwood - 10 points

Bowey - 5 points

Juulsen - 5 Points

Woo - 5 points

Lukosevicius - 5 points

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.