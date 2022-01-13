Heat, Condors Game Friday Postponed
January 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that, due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bakersfield Condors, Friday's scheduled game between the Stockton Heat and Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield has been postponed.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
Check out the Stockton Heat Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2022
- Clurman Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- Heat, Condors Game Friday Postponed - Stockton Heat
- American Hockey League Postpones Friday's Stockton-Bakersfield Game - AHL
- Condors Friday Home Game Postponed - Bakersfield Condors
- Forward Josiah Slavin Heads Back to the Chicago Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Stars Reassign Forward Riley Damiani to Taxi Squad - Texas Stars
- Wolves Add Lyon, Marino and Wells - Chicago Wolves
- Mighty Griffs Night and Winning Wednesday Among Upcoming Promotions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gabriel Enters COVID-19 Protocol - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild Signs Forward Eric Staal to PTO - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Rally For Come-From-Behind 4-3 Victory Against San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Defeat Heat, 5-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Allow Three in the Third, Fall 4-3 to Tucson - San Jose Barracuda
- Belleville Sens Open Road Trip with Loss in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Heat Fall Wednesday at Henderson - Stockton Heat
- Griffins Point Streak Ends at Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Outlast Utica in High-Scoring Affair - Rochester Americans
- Berdin Leads Moose to Shutout Win at Milwaukee - Manitoba Moose
- Admirals Stopped by Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.