Heat, Condors Game Friday Postponed

January 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that, due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bakersfield Condors, Friday's scheduled game between the Stockton Heat and Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield has been postponed.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.