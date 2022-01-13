Iowa Wild Signs Forward Eric Staal to PTO

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Eric Staal to a professional try-out (PTO) agreement.

Staal, 37 (10/29/1984), has appeared in 1,293 NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens, recording 1,034 points (441-593=1,034) in that span. Most recently, he played in 53 games and recorded 13 points (5-8=13) with the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens during the 2020-21 season. He recorded a career-high 100 points (45-55=100), finished fourth in the voting for the Hart Memorial Trophy and won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2005-06 season. Staal played in 311 games and compiled 240 points (111-129=240) with Minnesota from 2016-20, and served as an alternate captain in three of his four seasons with the Wild. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2007 Men's Ice Hockey World Championships and the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Staal has played in 77 AHL games in his career, all with the Lowell Lock Monsters in the 2004-05 season. In that season, he led all Lock Monsters skaters with 77 points (26-51=77).

Before turning pro, Staal played three seasons with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), tallying 209 points (81-128 9) in 185 games. He was originally selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round (2nd overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft.

He will wear No. 14 with Iowa.

