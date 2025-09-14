D.C. United vs. Orlando City: Full Match Highlights
Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United YouTube Video
Check out the D.C. United Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from September 13, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Represented at the International Level at All Ages this Window, and Do the Club Proud on and off the Field - FC Cincinnati
- Earthquakes Face LAFC at Levi's Stadium Today at 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Loan Defender Garrison Tubbs to Loudoun United FC
- D.C. United Acquires $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from LAFC
- D.C. United Recalls Forward Hakim Karamoko from his Loan with Loudoun United FC
- D.C. United Win 3-1 against Club América at Audi Field
- D.C. United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX 5