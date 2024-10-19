D.C. United Narrowly Miss Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoff Spot After Loss on Decision Day
October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following tonight's 3-0 Decision Day loss at Audi Field against Charlotte FC, D.C. United missed out on qualifying for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference with 40 points and a 10-14-10 record.
"I want to say a massive thank you to our supporters," Troy Lesesne, D.C. United Head Coach, said. "That's the first thing that I want to start with, because they showed up for us all year. They showed up for us whenever it looked like we were completely out of the picture. They showed up for us when we instilled a little bit of hope back to give ourselves a chance to push through and we didn't show up enough for them this year, especially at Audi Field. That's number one. The second thing is thanking the staff. The staff has worked incredibly hard this year to deal with a lot of different things. Different challenges at different times. I really commend the staff, especially my coaching staff, Zach Prince, Alex Martinez, and Cody Mizell; these guys worked incredibly hard throughout the year."
"As we reflect on the season, I want to extend my gratitude to our dedicated fans," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "Your unwavering support has been our driving force, and though we fell short of the playoffs, I see immense promise in what we've been able to build on and off the field at D.C. United in 2024. I want to thank Troy Lesesne for his incredible work and leadership throughout this season and the best is yet to come with him as head coach. I also want to thank the players who gave everything to this club and have been fully committed to the philosophy myself and Troy have instilled at the club. We want to make a difference here and we will go into this offseason knowing what we need from a team perspective in 2025."
The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs are set to resume on Tuesday, Oct. 22. CF Montreal (No. 8 seed) will host Atlanta United FC (No. 9 seed) in a Wild Card matchup in Canada.
