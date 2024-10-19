Whitecaps FC to Open 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Versus Portland Timbers
October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC -Vancouver Whitecaps FC will open the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in the Wild Card match this coming Wednesday, October 23 versus Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. PT live for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, on TSN, and available to listen on CKNW.com. Whitecaps FC 2024 playoffs are presented by BMO, PlayNow Sports and TELUS.
The winner of the Wild Card match will advance to Round One and take on top seed Los Angeles FC in a Best-of-3 series between October 26 to November 10.
The 'Caps and Timbers played three times during the regular season, with an even 1W-1L-1D record across the three matches. Whitecaps FC won the first match 3-2 at BC Place on March 30. The Timbers then took a 2-0 win at Providence Park on June 22. The two sides ended with a 1-1 draw at BC Place on September 28.
Whitecaps FC had a winning record on the road during the MLS regular season at 7W-6L-4D.
For the latest information, visit whitecapsfc.com and follow @WhitecapsFC on social media.
- whitecapsfc.com -
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 19, 2024
- Minnesota United Secures 4-1 Victory Against St. Louis City SC on Decision Day - Minnesota United FC
- Whitecaps FC to Open 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Versus Portland Timbers - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Dallas Earns 2-1 Home Win Versus Sporting Kansas City in Season Finale - FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn 2-1 Decision Day Home Victory Versus LA Galaxy in Front of a Sold-Out Crowd - Houston Dynamo FC
- 'Caps Set to Begin MLS Cup Playoffs This Wednesday in Portland - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Scores Twice in Extra Time to Beat Colorado Rapids - Austin FC
- San Jose Take Lead into Hour Mark but Hosts Turn Tide with Late Surge to Close 2024 MLS Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- Timbers Claim Cascadia Cup Title in Regular Season Finale Against Seattle Sounders FC - Portland Timbers
- Sporting KC Season Ends with 2-1 Loss - Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC Falls in Final Regular Season Match at Minnesota United FC - St. Louis City SC
- Christian Benteke Wins 2024 MLS Golden Boot Presented by Audi - D.C. United
- CF Montréal Blanks New York City FC, 2-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- FIFA Announces Inter Miami CF as Host Member Association Club for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Following 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield Success - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Sets New Single-Season MLS Points Record with 6-2 Win Over New England Revolution - Inter Miami CF
- Chicago Fire FC Falls 3-0 to Nashville SC - Chicago Fire FC
- FIFA Announces Inter Miami CF as Host Member Association Club for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Following 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield Success - Inter Miami CF
- D.C. United Narrowly Miss Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoff Spot After Loss on Decision Day - D.C. United
- Revs' Early Advantage Erased by Miami's Suarez and Messi in 2024 Season Finale - New England Revolution
- D.C. United Lose 3-0 Against Charlotte FC at Audi Field - D.C. United
- Philadelphia Union Drop Finale to FC Cincinnati - Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United Beats Orlando City SC 2-1, Clinches Audi MLS Cup Playoff Spot - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Concludes 2024 Major League Soccer Season with 3-0 Win at Chicago Fire FC - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal Tops New York City FC 2-0 - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Announces Roster Decisions for Clint Irwin and Franco Fragapane - Minnesota United FC
- Charlotte FC to Play Orlando City FC in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati to Face New York City FC in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Shake up Philadelphia Union in 2-1 Decision Day Victory at Subaru Park - FC Cincinnati
- Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride Announce Hurricane Relief Efforts Led by $450,000 Contribution from the Wilf Family Foundations - Orlando City SC
- Austin FC Signs Ervin Torres to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Whitecaps FC to Open 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Versus Portland Timbers
- 'Caps Set to Begin MLS Cup Playoffs This Wednesday in Portland
- Loss leaves all to play for on Decision Day
- More Than 30,000 Fans Expected for Fan Appreciation Match, Presented by Chevrolet
- One More Home Match Before The Playoffs Begin