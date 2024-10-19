Whitecaps FC to Open 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Versus Portland Timbers

October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC -Vancouver Whitecaps FC will open the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in the Wild Card match this coming Wednesday, October 23 versus Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. PT live for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, on TSN, and available to listen on CKNW.com. Whitecaps FC 2024 playoffs are presented by BMO, PlayNow Sports and TELUS.

The winner of the Wild Card match will advance to Round One and take on top seed Los Angeles FC in a Best-of-3 series between October 26 to November 10.

The 'Caps and Timbers played three times during the regular season, with an even 1W-1L-1D record across the three matches. Whitecaps FC won the first match 3-2 at BC Place on March 30. The Timbers then took a 2-0 win at Providence Park on June 22. The two sides ended with a 1-1 draw at BC Place on September 28.

Whitecaps FC had a winning record on the road during the MLS regular season at 7W-6L-4D.

