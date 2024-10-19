Charlotte FC to Play Orlando City FC in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC finished off the 2024 MLS Regular season in style with an emphatic 3-0 win over D.C. United on Decision Day.

Now, the Club will face Orlando City SC in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Dates for the Best-of-Three series will be announced soon.

The three points, coupled with a New York City FC loss, propelled The Crown into 5th place in the Eastern Conference.

FOR THE PLAYOFFS. For The Crown.

The boys have secured their spot in the postseason! The party is just getting started. VAMOS CHARLOTTE!

