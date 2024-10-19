Charlotte FC to Play Orlando City FC in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC finished off the 2024 MLS Regular season in style with an emphatic 3-0 win over D.C. United on Decision Day.
Now, the Club will face Orlando City SC in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Dates for the Best-of-Three series will be announced soon.
The three points, coupled with a New York City FC loss, propelled The Crown into 5th place in the Eastern Conference.
FOR THE PLAYOFFS. For The Crown.
The boys have secured their spot in the postseason! The party is just getting started. VAMOS CHARLOTTE!
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 19, 2024
- Philadelphia Union Drop Finale to FC Cincinnati - Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United Beats Orlando City SC 2-1, Clinches Audi MLS Cup Playoff Spot - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Concludes 2024 Major League Soccer Season with 3-0 Win at Chicago Fire FC - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal Tops New York City FC 2-0 - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Announces Roster Decisions for Clint Irwin and Franco Fragapane - Minnesota United FC
- Charlotte FC to Play Orlando City FC in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati to Face New York City FC in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Shake up Philadelphia Union in 2-1 Decision Day Victory at Subaru Park - FC Cincinnati
- Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride Announce Hurricane Relief Efforts Led by $450,000 Contribution from the Wilf Family Foundations - Orlando City SC
- Austin FC Signs Ervin Torres to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Charlotte FC to Play Orlando City FC in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
- Finish Strong: Ingredients of the Match
- Decision Day: What's at Stake + Playoff Dates and Scenarios
- Six Charlotte FC Players Called up to National Teams
- Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings, and James Taylor Come Together for "Concert for Carolina" Presented by Explore Asheville at Bank of America Stadium