CF Montréal Tops New York City FC 2-0

October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City traveled to The City of Saints on Saturday evening to take on CF Montréal. City enjoyed a bright start to the contest but saw Montréal take an 18th-minute lead through Caden Clark. Veteran striker Josef Martínez doubled Montréal's lead in first-half stoppage time. City fought valiantly until the final whistle, creating a number of good chances to score, but were ultimately forced to accept a 2-0 defeat on Decision Day.

Match Recap

A Decision Day trip to Stade Saputo was on the cards for New York City FC on Saturday evening.

City had been unbeaten on Decision Day since 2015 and knew victory against Montréal-along with results elsewhere going their way-could see them finish the regular season in fourth place. Meanwhile, Montréal knew a win or a draw would secure their spot in a wild-card playoff game.

Head Coach Nick Cushing made just one change to the side that beat Nashville SC last time out, as James Sands came in for Norwegian defender Birk Risa.

The Boys in Blue started the game the stronger of the two sides, and after some early half-chances, Santiago Rodríguez tested Jonathan Sirois with an audacious bicycle kick in the 10th minute.

Sirois would be called into action again minutes later after a fierce effort by Tayvon Gray from distance - the goalkeeper tipping the shot behind for a New York corner.

Despite that early promise, City would fall behind in the 18th minute after Caden Clark was found free in the area.

The visitors were keen to find a quick response but almost fell further behind after Matt Freese misjudged a through ball and saw it bounce over his head. Thankfully for Freese, there on hand to sweep up was Thiago Martins as he took the ball away from danger.

City continued to control the ball as the half wore on, but in their way stood a compact and disciplined Montréal side. In the 36th minute, Hannes Wolf engineered a yard of space and fired off a shot that deflected just past Sirois's post.

Six minutes later, Rodríguez tested Sirois again with a strike from distance that the goalkeeper was ultimately able to claim comfortably.

Unfortunately, Cushing's side would again concede against the run of play in first-half stoppage time after Josef Martínez poked the ball past Freese from close range.

Neither side made any changes at halftime, as City attempted to find a route back into the contest. At the other end, Montréal were keen to protect their lead and exploit the kind of fast transition opportunities that had put them two goals ahead.

City's first real chance of the half fell to Parks in the 53rd minute after Wolf pulled the ball back to him on the edge of the box - a well-timed block snuffing out the opportunity.

The hour mark saw a first change for City as Mitja Ilenič replaced Gray. City almost found the goal they had been craving four minutes later when a dangerous cross from Haak was glanced toward goal by Parks - Sirois reacting well to gather the ball.

Cushing made two further changes in the 70th minute as Andrés Perea and Julián Fernández replaced Haak and Wolf.

A City goal almost arrived moments after those changes thanks to a beautiful link-up between Rodríguez, Ilenič, and Martínez, but the Costa Rican could not keep his volleyed effort on target.

New York's final change of the evening came in the 79th minute as Risa replaced Moralez. One of Cushing's changes almost found the net when Fernández connected with Kevin O'Toole's deep cross, but unfortunately, the Argentine could not keep his half-volley under the crossbar.

City fought valiantly until the final whistle, but in the end, they walked away from Stade Saputo having suffered a 2-0 defeat.

What's Next

Check back to newyorkcityfc.com to learn more about the team's playoff schedule.

