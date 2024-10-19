FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati have clinched a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup as a result of Saturday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union on Decision Day. Cincinnati qualified based on the club's fifth-place finish in the 2024 Supporters' Shield standings and being the third-highest club in the rankings not already qualified for the Champions Cup through Leagues Cup 2024.

The Orange and Blue will compete in the prestigious competition featuring the best clubs in the region for the second straight season.

The 60th edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup is scheduled to be played between February and June 2025. In addition to crowning the confederation's club champion, the Concacaf Champions Cup is the sole path through which clubs in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean can qualify for the expanded 32-club FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

