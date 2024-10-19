FC Cincinnati to Face New York City FC in Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One

October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







No. 3 FC Cincinnati will face No. 6 New York City FC in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. The Orange and Blue will host Game 1 and Game 3, if necessary. NYCFC will host Game 2.

The full Round One schedule with dates and kickoff times is set to be announced Sunday, October 20.

Every Round One game will have a winner, with no ties and no aggregate score. If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played, teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine the winner. The first team to win two matches will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tickets are available now at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (KICK).

