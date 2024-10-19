Philadelphia Union Drop Finale to FC Cincinnati

October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union returned home to play FC Cincinnati on MLS Decision Day on Saturday night, falling 2-1. The Union end their 2024 MLS season with 37 points and a 9-15-10 record. Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan opened the scoring in the second minute. In first half stoppage time, Yamil Asad scored for Cincinnati to equalize the match. In the second half, Cincinnati took the lead in the 46th minute.

Philadelphia Union 1 - FC Cincinnati 2

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, October 19, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Joe Dickerson

AR1: Corey Parker

AR2: Chris Elliott

4TH: Sergii Boiko

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Weather: 73 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Quinn Sullivan (McGlynn) 2'

CIN - Yamil Asad (Kubo) 45+3

CIN - Jakob Glesnes (OG) 46'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Tai Baribo (caution) 38'

CIN - Obinna Nwobodo (caution) 59'

PHI - Jack Elliott (caution) 64'

CIN - Yamil Asad (caution) 66'

CIN - Luca Orellano (caution) 68'

PHI - Kai Wagner (caution) 80'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes (Alejandro Bedoya 65'), Nathan Harriel, Leon Flach (Jeremy Rafanello 88'), Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, Dániel Gazdag (Danley Jean Jacques 15'), Mikael Uhre, Tai Baribo.

Substitutes not used: Cavan Sullivan, Samuel Adeniran, Oliver Mbaizo, Jesus Bueno, Chris Donovan, Andrew Rick.

FC Cincinnati: Roman Celentano, Teenage Hadebe (Ian Murphy 82'), Miles Robinson, Chidozie Awaziem (Alvas Powell 60'), Yamil Asad (Corey Baird 82'), Obinna Nwobodo, Pavel Bucha, DeAndre Yedlin, Luciano Acosta, Yuya Kubo (Sergio Santos 60'), Luca Orellano (Nicholas Gioacchini 69').

Substitutes not used: Kevin Kelsy, Gerardo Valenzuela, Malik Pinto, Evan Louro.

TEAM NOTES

Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan became the youngest player in Union history to produce at least 10 goals and 10 assists in regular-season play at 20 years and 208 days old.

