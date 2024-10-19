Austin FC Signs Ervin Torres to Short-Term Agreement

October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has signed midfielder Ervin Torres to a Short-Term Agreement from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Austin FC II. Torres will be available for selection for Austin's MLS match against Colorado Rapids on Saturday, October 19 at Q2 Stadium.

Torres, 16, made 24 MLS NEXT Pro appearances for ATXFC II this season, 23 of them starts, and contributed four (4) goals and one (1) assist. He is an Austin FC Academy product having initially joined the Club's U-14 team in fall 2020. Torres was an MLS NEXT All-Star in 2023.

Torres was recently invited to the U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team training camp in Valencia, Spain, and played all 90 minutes of the team's 3-2 win over Japan U-18 on October 15. In total, Torres has made eight (8) appearances for U.S. Youth National Teams across various age levels.

Per the 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player age 25 or younger from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four (4) Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (a maximum of 16 total days). An individual player may be included on up to four (4) MLS league season match rosters each season - however, that player may appear in no more than two (2) MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four (4) Short-Term Agreements.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 19, 2024

Austin FC Signs Ervin Torres to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.