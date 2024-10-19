St. Louis CITY SC Falls in Final Regular Season Match at Minnesota United FC

October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAINT PAUL, MN - St. Louis CITY SC ends the 2024 MLS season falling 4-1 to Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday night. Minnesota scored in the 21st minute to take the 1-0 lead. In the second half, MNUFC scored from Sang Bin Jeong to go up 2-0 in the 72nd minute. Marcel Hartel scored for CITY SC in the 75th minute which was his third career MLS goal. Minnesota went on to score two more goals to earn the three points.

Postgame Notes

Marcel Hartel scored his fifth goal for St. Louis CITY SC and his third of the regular season

Hartel has 10 goal contributions (3 goals, 7 assists) in nine regular season games

Klauss notched his fourth assist of the season

Goal-Scoring Plays

MIN: Robert Lod (Kelvin Yeboah, Hassani Dotson), 21st minute - Robin Lod scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

MIN: Sang Bin Jeong (Franco Fragapane, Tanitoluwa Oluwaysei), 72nd minute - Sang Bin Jeong scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the lower right zone.

STL: Marcel Hartel (João Klauss), 75th minute - Marcel Hartel scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

MIN: Henry Kessler (own goal), 78th minute - Henry Kessler scored an own goal from the center of the box.

MIN: Sang Bin Jeong (Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi), 84th minute - Sang Bin Jeong scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

October 19, 2024 - Allianz Field (Saint Paul, MN)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Minnesota United FC 1 3 4

St. Louis CITY SC 0 1 1

Scoring Summary

MIN: Robin Lod (Kelvin Yeboah, Hassani Dotson), 21'

MIN: Sang Bin Jeong (Franco Fragapane, Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi), 72'

STL: Marcel Hartel (João Klauss), 75'

MIN: Henry Kessler (own goal), 78'

MIN: Sang Bin Jeong (Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi), 84'

Misconduct Summary

MIN: Joaquin Pereyra (caution), 59'

MIN: Kelvin Yeboah (caution), 66'

Lineups

MIN: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Michael Boxall ©, D Jefferson Diaz, D Carlos Harvey; M Joseph Rosales (Anthony Markanich, 85'); M Robin Lod (Sang Bin Jeong, 68'), M Wil Trapp, M Joaquin Pereyra (Franco Fragapane, 68'), M Sebastian Kowalczyk, M Hassani Dotson; F Kelvin Yeboah (Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi, 68'), F Bongokuhle Hlongwane (DJ Taylor, 86')

Substitutes not used: GK Alec Smir, D Miguel Tapias, F Teemu Pukki, F Loic Mesanvi

TOTAL SHOTS: 15; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 4

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Tomas Totland, D Henry Kessler, D Joakim Nilsson, D Jannes Horn; M Eduard Löwen, M Akil Watts (Rasmus Alm, 71'), M Marcel Hartel, M Cedric Teuchert (Nökkvi Thórisson, 71'); F Simon Becher (Jake Girdwood-Reich, 88'), F João Klauss

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Josh Yaro, D Jay Reid, D Kyle Hiebert, D Jake Nerwinski

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 2

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistant Referees: Jeffrey Swartzel, Andrew Bigelow, Malik Badawi

VAR: Younnes Marrakchi

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Venue: Allianz Field

Weather: Partly cloudy, 64 degrees

