Austin FC Scores Twice in Extra Time to Beat Colorado Rapids
October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC scored twice in extra time to defeat Colorado Rapids 3-2 on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium. The match attendance of 20,738 marked the 70th consecutive MLS home sellout for Austin FC, extending the league's longest active streak.
Austin began the game well and were rewarded when Diego Rubio won a penalty kick. Sebastián Driussi converted from the spot in the 8th minute to give the hosts an early lead.
Colorado equalized when Rafael Navarro capitalized on a turnover in the 42nd minute.
Rubio nearly regained the lead for Austin with a powerful shot just after halftime, but his effort was saved by the Colorado goalkeeper. The Rapids then earned a penalty of their own which Omir Fernández converted in the 75th minute.
Three (3) substitutes combined to turn a loss into a win for the Verde & Black in extra time. Ethan Finlay found the tying goal before Brendan Hines-Ike headed in the winner and Kolmanič assisted both.
16-year-old midfielder Ervin Torres made his MLS debut as an 84th minute substitute, becoming the first player to represent Austin FC at the first team, second team, and academy levels.
Goal-Scoring Summary
ATX (1-0) - Sebastián Driussi (penalty) 8' COL (1-1) - Rafael Navarro (assisted by Lalas Abubakar) 42' COL (1-2) - Omir Fernández (penalty) 75' ATX (2-2) - Ethan Finlay (assisted by Ã¯Â¿Â½an Kolmanič) 90+1' ATX (3-2) - Brendan Hines-Ike (assisted by Ã¯Â¿Â½an Kolmanič, Sebastián Driussi) 90+3'
Media Assets Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC) Box Score - Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids | October 19, 2024 Match Highlights (credit Apple TV) Please note media may only use up to five (5) minutes of match highlights.
Match Information Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX) Weather: Clear, 76 degrees Referee: Chris Penso Assistant Referee 1: Cameron Blanchard Assistant Referee 2: Jeremy Hanson Fourth Official: Ramy Touchan VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero AVAR: TJ Zablocki Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com
