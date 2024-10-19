San Jose Take Lead into Hour Mark but Hosts Turn Tide with Late Surge to Close 2024 MLS Season

October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The San Jose Earthquakes fell to Los Angeles Football Club 3-1 on Saturday night in front of 22,137 fans at a sold-out BMO Stadium to close the 2024 Major League season.

The Earthquakes struck first blood in the ninth minute when a high line of pressure led to Paul Marie intercepting a wayward pass. The winger subsequently pushed a through ball to midfielder Jackson Yueill, who slalomed his way through the LAFC back line and clinically finished with his left foot past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to give San Jose an early 1-0 lead. Hernán López almost doubled the advantage late in the first half when he snuck into the attacking third to steal a pass, but his subsequent shot from outside the box ended up in Lloris' arms.

After intermission, the hosts equalized in the 64th minute when a Quakes back line clearance fortuitously bounced right to LAFC forward Denis Bouanga, who chested down the ball in the box and blasted it past goalkeeper Daniel to make it 1-1. In the 75th minute, moments after entering the game, LAFC midfielder Eduard Atuesta took a one-two from Kei Kamara in the box and hammered home the go-ahead goal. Marlon Santos added an insurance goal in the 91st minute when he headed in a set piece from Atuesta.

GAME NOTES

San Jose moved to 7-11-1 vs. LAFC (30 GF, 53 GA) with an away record of 1-10-1 (13 GF, 38 GA) across all competitions.

The teams had split their two meetings so far in MLS play heading into tonight's rubber match. The Quakes won their first matchup on May 4 at Levi's Stadium 3-1, but LAFC took the June 22 rematch at BMO Stadium, 6-2.

San Jose finished the season 8-7-2 when scoring first in all competitions and 5-6-2 in MLS play.

Jackson Yueill scored his first goal in MLS play this season in the ninth minute, running his goal contributions to three in MLS play (1g/2a) and four in all competitions (1g/3a).

Paul Marie recorded his first assist in MLS play in the ninth minute, running his goal contributions to four in league (3g/1a) and five in all competitions (4g/1a).

Cristian Espinoza extended his run of consecutive MLS regular-season games played tonight to a current league-high of 109 (Oct. 2, 2021 - present). The streak is not only a Quakes record but now fifth longest in MLS history and second among all field players in MLS history, passing Darlington Nagbe (May 1, 2021 - Apr. 6, 2024). Goalkeeper Luis Robles holds the league record with 183 straight appearances (Sept. 29, 2012 - May 12, 2018).

Los Angeles FC 3 - 1 San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, October 19, 2024 - BMO Stadium; Los Angeles

Weather: 73°F Clear

Attendance: 22,137

Match Officials:

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

AR1: Felisha Mariscal

AR2: Eduardo Jeff

4th: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Scoring Summary:

SJ (0-1) - Jackson Yueill (Paul Marie) 9'

LAFC (1-1) - Denis Bouanga (unassisted) 64'

LAFC (2-1) - Eduard Atuesta (Kei Kamara) 75'

LAFC (3-1) - Marlon Santos (Eduard Atuesta) 90+1'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Rodrigues (caution) 31'

SJ - Carlos Akapo (caution) 57'

SJ - Bruno Wilson (caution) 79'

SJ - Oscar Verhoeven (caution) 85'

LOS ANGELES FC: Hugo Lloris (GK), Omar Campos (Ryan Hollingshead 65'), Eddie Segura, Sergi Palencia, Maxime Chanot, Aaron Long (C) (Marlon Santos 80'); Lewis O'Brien, Timothy Tillman (Eduard Atuesta 75'), Mateusz Bogusz; Olivier Giroud (Kei Kamara 65'), Denis Bouanga.

Substitutes not used: Thomas Hasal (GK), David Martinez, Nathan Ordaz, Ilie Sanchez, Carlos Vela.

POSS.: 57.3%; SHOTS: 25; SOG: 11; CORNERS: 12; OFFSIDES: 3; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 11; xG: 1.7

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Vítor Costa, Bruno Wilson, Rodrigues, Carlos Akapo (Oscar Verhoeven 55'); Carlos Gruezo, Jackson Yueill (Niko Tsakiris 75'), Hernán López (Tommy Thompson 83'), Paul Marie (Amahl Pellegrino 75'); Cristian Espinoza, Jeremy Ebobisse (Ousseni Bouda 75').

Substitutes not used: William Yarbrough (GK), Tanner Beason, Alfredo Morales, Jack Skahan.

POSS.: 42.7%; SHOTS: 10; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 3; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 8; FOULS: 9; xG: 1.2

EARTHQUAKES INTERIM HEAD COACH IAN RUSSELL

On the first half tonight:

"I thought the first half we played well. We limited their chances. They are a very good team. They have really dynamic players, and we limited that. We sat in a nice mid-block and pressed out of it well. We got a goal from the high press and another big chance from it as well. I was happy with that."

On the second half:

"In the second half, they pressed us pretty hard. They brought in some quality players off the bench and had a set piece goal. We had a really big chance to make even it with [Amahl] Pellegrino. But it's a good team. They're first in the conference for a reason, but I do think there's some positives to take out of the game."

On final reflections from taking over midseason:

"The guys, they never quit. ... Everybody worked as hard as they possibly could. During Leagues Cup, when there was something on the line, they showed that they're a good team when they come to play and there is something to play for. I was happy with that. I don't think anybody quit, especially tonight. We come down here, last game of the season, and we had a really good first half and a massive chance to make it 2-2."

EARTHQUAKES FORWARD CRISTIAN ESPINOZA

On tonight's game vs. LAFC:

"We started the game very well. We controlled possession of the ball several times. In the second half, they made changes to be a more offensive team. We weren't able to contain them, they scored, and we just weren't able to find the answer."

On the season as a whole and reflections for the offseason:

"With respect to this season, it was a tough year. We were left with a lot of things to learn, and for the club to take a step forward, we need to reflect on what we need to do to be more competitive. During this offseason, we all need to work hard as a club so we can keep building a good foundation and good culture for next season."

On Quakes fans' unwavering support all year:

"Thank you to the fans for your constant support at all times. It hurts that we weren't able to bring them as much joy on the field. It's been a tough year. I hope we can continue to fight and represent them well next season."

