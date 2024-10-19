FIFA Announces Inter Miami CF as Host Member Association Club for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Following 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield Success

October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF qualify to the tournament following outstanding MLS regular season;

The Herons will open the FIFA Club World Cup™ at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, on Sunday, 15 June 2025

FIFA announced today that Inter Miami CF has become the penultimate team to seal a spot at the new FIFA Club World Cup™ after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, confirming the Club as the best team throughout the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season. Inter Miami qualifies as the host country representative team on the basis of the Club's outstanding and consistent 34-match campaign that saw them secure the shield with two MLS matches to play. Inter Miami will also open the tournament as the host team and play in the inaugural game of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in their hometown of Miami.

Inter Miami, captained by FIFA World Cup™ winner Lionel Messi, broke the all-time MLS record for the most points in a single season this year, completing their 2024 campaign with 74 points having recorded 22 wins, eight draws, while incurring only four defeats, from February to October.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the news during a fan and team celebration following Inter Miami's final MLS regular season match against New England Revolution at Chase Stadium on Saturday.

"We all know how Miami is in love with football and how Inter Miami is supported from across Florida and beyond for your exciting brand of football," said the FIFA President. "Congratulations on your wonderful 2024 Supporters' Shield success. You have shown that in the United States, you are consistently the best club on the field of play.

"Therefore, I am proud to announce that as one of the best clubs in the world, you are deserved participants in the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as the host club representing the United States."

"We promised our fans we would build a team capable of competing at the highest level. We're proud to have reached another milestone for our Club by being among the world's best teams in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025," said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas. "It's a monumental occasion for our fans worldwide and our community, as we continue to elevate fútbol in North America."

"This milestone is a true testament to how far our Club has come. From day one, we set out for Inter Miami to compete at the highest level, and securing a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is a significant achievement following an extraordinary 2024 season," said Co-Owner David Beckham.

In front of La Familia and many of the Club's passionate supporters, the FIFA President also confirmed that next year's global club showpiece will kick off in the Magic City.

"We are looking forward to you hosting the opening match in Miami on Sunday, 15 June 2025," added Infantino. "It's sure to be a great celebration for global club football as the tournament features the best 32 clubs in the world, and provides a new opportunity for clubs, players, coaches, and fans alike to take their stories to the world."

With Inter Miami's involvement confirmed, 31 of the 32 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 participating clubs have been locked in. The remaining slot will be determined by the outcome of the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores final to be played on 30 November 2024 in Buenos Aires, ensuring that the full line-up of clubs will be known before the draw in December 2024. Four iconic South American clubs still have hope to join the party in the U.S. next year.

With 32 participating clubs from around the world, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is the most inclusive and merit-based global club competition, creating an opportunity for the best clubs from Africa, Asia, Central and North America, and Oceania to play the powerhouses of Europe and South America.

