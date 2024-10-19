Christian Benteke Wins 2024 MLS Golden Boot Presented by Audi

October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United forward and two-time Major League Soccer All-Star Christian Benteke wins the 2024 MLS Golden Boot Award presented by Audi after scoring 23 MLS goals this season. Benteke finished ahead of Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (20) and Luis Suárez (20) in addition to LAFC's Dénis Bouanga (20 goals), and Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández (19 goals).

Benteke became the first Belgian in league history and the third D.C. United player to win the award joining Dwayne De Rosario in 2011 (16 goals) and Luciano Emilio in 2007 (20 goals). Benteke finished the season with 23 goals in 30 matches. He set a club record for most goals across all competitions in a single season. This marked the Belgians 10th season with 10+ goals across all competitions, showcasing his elite goal-scoring ability. With an array of goals and his exceptional aerial dominance throughout the season, Benteke was a vital part of the Black-and-Red's playoff push. The Belgian scored 44% of D.C. United's 52 goals this season including six multi-goal matches. Benteke would finish the MLS season with 99 shots, seven assists and led the league in aerial duels with 431and headed shots with 47.

Benteke joins an exclusive group of players who have won the Golden Boot award, becoming the third D.C. United player to achieve this prestigious honor. He joins Dwayne De Rosario and Luciano Emilio as the only Black-and-Red players to win the award, outscoring both with 23 goals. Benteke's contributions to the team cannot be understated as it showcased his exceptional talent and highlighted the crucial role, he has had in revitalizing the team's attack. D.C. United scored 52 goals this season, the first time hitting the 50+ mark since 2021 and only the 4th time since 2016. Following in the footsteps of D.C. United legends, Benteke's accomplishment illustrates the impact he has had in the league and cements his status as a vital figure in the club's storied legacy.

"Any time you can create milestones for the club, whether it be personal or team oriented, it's great. You see Christian and what he's been able to achieve this year. I know he would be the first one to say it's a team effort, and that it's not all about him," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "He has that humility and that drive to keep on pushing the group. I am so happy for him, and I think he is fully deserving of this award. His acknowledgment of his teammates shows that it's a team effort as well, so I am very happy for him."

This 23 goal season marks Benteke's most productive season since scoring 19 goals for Aston Villa during the 2012-2013 Premier League season where he finished 4th in the Golden Boot race behind Robin Van Persie (Manchester United), Luis Suarez (Liverpool FC), and Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur). In two-and-a-half seasons with D.C. United, Benteke has scored 38 goals, recorded 11 assists, with 228 total shots, and 852 aerial duels in 68 MLS matches (67 starts). Winning the 2024 MLS Golden Boot Award marks a significant milestone in Benteke's career, highlighting his seamless adaptation to MLS and his continued success on the pitch as an elite forward.

"We're thrilled to celebrate Christian Benteke as the 2024 MLS Golden Boot winner and to recognize his outstanding performance both on and off the field," said Adam Perez, Brand Partnerships & Experience Senior Specialist at Audi of America. "Through the 'Audi Goals Drive Progress' initiative, every goal represents more than just a point on the scoreboard-it's an investment in the future of soccer. Thanks to Benteke's remarkable achievement, we're able to further our commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent in MLS academies across the country."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.