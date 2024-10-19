'Caps Set to Begin MLS Cup Playoffs This Wednesday in Portland
October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
SANDY, UT - It was a feisty Decision Day match in Utah on Saturday, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC concluded the regular season and will now look ahead to the MLS Cup Playoffs starting this coming Wednesday, October 23.
The match began with Isaac Boehmer quickly called into action. The young goalkeeper had to close down Chicho Arango, who tried to volley home from close range but was denied by the Canadian.
Fafa Picault had a flash at goal in the 25th minute, rising high to meet a cross but his header went just wide of the far post.
Diego Luna tested Boehmer once more in the first half, being found inside the box from a cut-back and shooting a first-time effort right at the 'Caps 'keeper.
Alessandro Schöpf then had a chance just before halftime, firing a vicious volley that bent towards the top corner but went wide of net.
The second half began with Whitecaps FC earning a penalty kick when Schöpf was taken down in the box by Nelson Palacio. Picault stepped up to take the penalty but fired it over the bar.
The 'Caps did end up taking the lead in the 58th minute thanks to captain Ryan Gauld, on as a subsitute. The Scotsman, having just come on a minute earlier, managed to get on the end of a loose ball on the edge of the box, hitting a low volleyed shot beyond the outstretched Zac MacMath.
Real Salt Lake equalized in the 73rd minute through Luna. A long switch from Dominik Marczuk found Luna on the left wing, who then cut inside and fired a low effort inside the far post. Luna almost put Salt Lake into the lead seven minutes later, after cutting inside from the right and smashing an effort off the crossbar.
RSL then took the lead in the 83rd minute, when a cross evaded the grip of Boehmer.
The 'Caps pushed until the end before the final whistle confirmed their playoff fate.
They now look ahead to facing Cascadia rivals Portland Timbers this coming Wednesday, October 23 in the Wild Card match. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. PT, live on TSN and free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as available to listen on CKNW.com.
MATCH DETAILS
VWFC GE Appliances Player of Quality: Tristan Blackmon
Attendance: 20,359
Referee: Armando Villarreal
Scoring Summary
58' - VAN - Ryan Gauld
73' - RSL - Diego Luna (Dominik Marczuk)
83' - RSL - Isaac Boehmer (own goal)
Statistics
Possession: RSL 50.9% - VAN 49.1%
Shots: RSL 14 - VAN 10
Shots on Goal: RSL 6 - VAN 1
Saves: RSL 0 - VAN 5
Fouls: RSL 9 - VAN 14
Offsides: RSL 1 - VAN 4
Corners: RSL 10 - VAN 4
Cautions
13' - VAN - Fafa Picault
29' - RSL - Javain Brown
33' - RSL - Alexandros Katranis
70' - VAN - Tristan Blackmon
72' - VAN - Sam Adekugbe
85' - VAN - Ali Ahmed
90'+2 - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter
Real Salt Lake
18.Zac MacMath; 91.Javain Brown, 15.Justen Glad, 26.Phillip Quinton (13.Nelson Palacio 22'), 98.Alexandros Katranis (2.Andrew Brody 87'); 14.Emeka Eneli, 6.Braian Ojeda; 8.Diego Luna, 25.Matt Crooks (29.Anderson Julio 66'), 10.Diogo Goncalves (11.Dominik Marczuk 66'); 9.Chicho Arango (16.Maikel Chang 87')
Substitutes not used
35.Gavin Beavers, 17.Lachlan Brook, 30.Marcelo Silva, 92.Noel Caliskan
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
32.Isaac Boehmer; 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 4.Ranko Veselinović, 6.Tristan Blackmon; 8.Alessandro Schöpf (26.Stuart Armstrong 81') 13.Ralph Priso (20.Andrés Cubas 57'), 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 3.Sam Adekugbe (7.Ryan Raposo 81'); 23.Déiber Caicedo (25.Ryan Gauld 57'), 24.Brian White, 11.Fafa Picault (22.Ali Ahmed 70')
Substitutes not used
1.Yohei Takaoka, 2.Mathías Laborda, 19.Damir Kreilach, 45.Pedro Vite
