Inter Miami CF Sets New Single-Season MLS Points Record with 6-2 Win Over New England Revolution

October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF (22W-4L-8D, 74 points) completed a remarkable comeback and earned a historic 6-2 win over the New England Revolution on Saturday night at Chase Stadium. The result on MLS Decision Day closed out the 2024 regular season and saw the team establish a new single-season points record in the league. With the win, Inter Miami reached 74 points, eclipsing the previous mark of 73 points set by the New England Revolution in 2021.

The resounding triumph was led by a masterful performance from second-half-substitute and Icon of the Match Lionel Messi. Our captain scored a hat trick and dished out an assist to make MLS history; with his trio of goals and an assist he became just the fifth player in MLS history to record at least 36 goal contributions in a single season, and the first player in league history to register three goals and add one assist as a substitute in a match. The hat trick also saw him make Club history, reaching 33 goals for Inter Miami to overtake Leonardo Campana (32 goals) as the Club's all-time leading scorer.

A brace from star striker Luis Suárez and a goal from Academy product Benjamin Cremaschi rounded out the team's impressive win on the final day of the regular season,

"For the team, it's a boost of confidence, more confidence. As we said before, these 74 points weren't something planned or a goal we had when the season started, but as it became within reach, we tried to achieve it, and today we were able to do so. And for me, the pride of being part of this group, to whom I'm thankful along with my coaching staff and everyone who works with us day by day and makes sacrifices. The truth is, it's a victory for all of us who make up the Inter Miami family. It's hard to make this an individual achievement; I think it's the triumph of everyone," said head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.

Inter Miami took the pitch at Chase Stadium for its final 2024 regular season fixture with Drake Callender in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, David Martínez and Jordi Alba formed a back line of four; Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets and Cremaschi started in midfield; Julian Gressel and Robert Taylor flanked striker Suárez to lead the team's attack.

Notably, with his start, Martínez marked his return from injury, making his first appearance since the team's win at Philadelphia Union on Sept. 14.

The visitors opened the match taking an early lead with a goal by Luca Langoni in the second minute of action. Dylan Borrero then scored a second goal for the Revs in the 34th minute.

Suárez cut the deficit with Inter Miami's first goal of the evening in the 40th minute. A great team play concluded with Martínez setting up Suárez inside the box, who took a touch before burying the ball in the back of the net with a left-footed strike. The goal was Suárez's 19th this MLS campaign. The assist, meanwhile, was the first for Martínez in MLS and the secondary assist took Taylor's tally to five assists this regular season.

Suárez struck again minutes later to secure his brace and tie the match at 2-2 before halftime. In the 43rd minute, Suárez received a pass from Bright in the final third of the field before driving into space, cutting in to his right and scoring with a clinical right-footed finish to the near post. The goal was his 20th this regular season, while the assist was Bright's third this season.

Inter Miami then made a game-changing substitution in the 58th minute that would be key for the team to complete its comeback, with captain Messi coming on in place of Gressel. Seconds later, a brilliant pass from Messi found Alba in space on the left side of the opponent's box, who subsequently assisted Cremaschi in front of goal to send the ball to the back of the net from close range. The strike was Cremaschi's fourth this regular season. The assist was Alba's 14th this regular season and the secondary assist was Messi's 16th assist this league campaign.

Messi would then put on a masterclass in attack to secure the three points for Inter Miami with a hat trick. Goals from the Argentine maestro in the 78th, 81st and 89th minute extended the team's lead to four. With his three goals and assist on the night, Messi concluded the regular season with 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 matches - and in scorching form with seven goals in the last seven games - to make both Club and MLS history. With his trio of goals and an assist he became just the fifth player in MLS history to record at least 36 goal contributions in a single season, and the first player in league history to register three goals and add one assist as a substitute in a match. The hat trick also saw Messi reach 33 goals for Inter Miami to overtake Campana (32 goals) as the Club's all-time leading scorer.

The 6-2 scoreline then remained unchanged throughout the closing minutes for Inter Miami to claim all three points in a historic win that saw the team establish a new single-season points record in the league with 74.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Florida Blue

On Saturday, Inter Miami invited fans to Chase Stadium for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Florida Blue! The Supporters' Shield trophy was presented to our fans in a special celebration after the final whistle, recognizing their unwavering dedication to the Club. The celebration featured speeches from Managing Owner Jorge Mas, Co-Owner David Beckham and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who made the exciting announcement that Inter Miami will be competing in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ as the host country representative team on the basis of the Club's outstanding and consistent 34-match campaign that saw them secure the shield with two MLS matches to play. Inter Miami will also open the tournament as the host team and play in the inaugural game of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in the team's hometown of Miami.

Additionally, the first 10,000 fans that entered the gates at Chase Stadium received a limited edition co-branded Inter Miami CF and Florida Blue bucket hat.

Next, Inter Miami will kick off Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 action at home at Chase Stadium in a match on Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for free. The Club will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Wild Card match between CF Montréal and Atlanta United, which will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 22. A limited number of tickets remain for the match. Secure your tickets HERE while supplies last.

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Luis Suárez (David Martínez, Robert Taylor) 40', Luis Suárez (Yannick Bright) 43', Benjamin Cremaschi (Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi) 58', Lionel Messi (Luis Suárez) 78', Lionel Messi (Jordi Alba) 81', Lionel Messi (Luis Suárez, Leonardo Campana)

NE - Luca Langoni 2', Dylan Borrero (Alhassan Yusuf) 34'

Lineups / Substitutions:

Inter Miami CF - GK Drake Callender ©; D Marcelo Weigandt (Ian Fray 90'), Tomás Avilés, David Martínez (Noah Allen 87'), Jordi Alba; M Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi (Leonardo Campana 87'); F Julian Gressel (Lionel Messi 57'), Luis Suárez, Robert Taylor (Diego Gómez 58')

Unused Substitutes - GK Cole Jensen D Sergii Kryvtsov, Ryan Sailor; M Lawson Sunderland

New England Revolution - GK Aljaz Ivacic; D Brandon Bye, Xavier Arreaga, Dave Romney, Will Sands; M Alhassan Yusuf, Matthew Polster, Luca Langoni (Nacho Gil 87'), Dylan Borrero, Esmir Bajraktarevic (Emmanuel Boateng 88'); F Giacomo Vrioni (Bobby Wood 59')

Unused Substitutes - GK Earl Edwards Jr.; D Andrew Farrell, Peyton Miller, Tim Parker; M Ian Harkes, Mark-Anthony Kaye

Details of the Game:

Date: October 19, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Stadium

Attendance: 21,429

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 65.98%

NE - 34.11%

Shots:

MIA - 25

NE - 8

Saves:

MIA - 2

NE - 5

Corners:

MIA - 10

NE - 1

Fouls:

MIA - 10

NE - 12

