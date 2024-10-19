Chicago Fire FC Falls 3-0 to Nashville SC

October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







Chicago - Chicago Fire FC (7-18-9, 30 points) closed out the 2024 MLS regular season with a 3-0 loss against Nashville SC (9-16-9, 36 points) on Saturday night at Soldier Field.

After a scoreless first half, Nashville scored the opener in the 54th minute by way of Alex Muyl, who controlled and capitalized on a pass from second half substitute Anibal Godoy. Nashville doubled the lead with a goal from Sam Surridge in the 87th minute, before sealing the scoreline in the 90+1st minute when Jacob Shaffleburg carried the ball into the box and sent a near-post shot just out of reach of goalkeeper Chris Brady.

Tonight's match marked Frank Klopas's final game as head coach of the Fire. Klopas, who has been involved with the Club in various capacities since 1998, will transition to a new role as VP of Football. Chicago heads into the offseason under the direction of newly appointed Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. With the appointment announced last week, Berhalter is the 10th full-time head coach in Club history and will oversee all aspects of the Fire's sporting operations moving forward.

Notes:

With his 33rd start, Chris Brady tied Sean Johnson for the most starts in a single season by a Chicago Fire goalkeeper. The Naperville native only missed one match during the 2024 MLS regular season due to international duty.

Defenders Chase Gasper (leg), Andrew Gutman (leg) and Wyatt Omsberg (leg); and midfielder Fabian Herbers (leg) were unavailable for today's match.

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC 0:3 Nashville SC

Goals:

NSH - Muyl (5) (Godoy, 3) (WATCH) 54'

NSH - Surridge (12) (Leal, 1) (WATCH) 87'

NSH - Shaffelburg (2) (Godoy, 4) (WATCH) 90+1'

Discipline:

CHI - Navarro (Yellow Card) 57'

NSH - Gaines (Yellow Card) 60'

NSH - Shaffleburg (Yellow Card) 63'

NSH - Godoy (Yellow Card) 69'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Souquet (Reynolds, 61'), D Salquist, D Pineda, D Dean (Czichos, 61'), M Haile-Selassie (Koutsias, 70'), M Mueller (Lassiter, 81'), M Gutiérrez, M Acosta (capt.), M Navarro (Giménez, 61'), F Cuypers

Subs not used: GK Richey, D Arigoni, D Terán, F Barlow

Nashville SC: GK Panicco, D Bauer, D Washington, D Zimmerman (capt.) (MacNaughton, 90+2'), D Gaines, M Mukhtar (Leal, 83'), M Muyl, M Pérez (Shaffelburg, 46'), M Anunga (Yazbek, 46'), M Davis (Godoy, 46'), F Surridge

Subs not used: GK Willis, D Lovitz, D Maher, F Ajago

Stats Summary: CHI / NSH

Shots: 12 / 17

Shots on Goal: 6 / 8

Saves: 3 / 6

Passing Accuracy: 83.9% / 87.4%

Corners: 4 / 6

Fouls: 13 / 7

Offsides: 0 / 2

Possession: 49.1% / 50.9%

Attendance: 23,942

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant Referees: Peter Balciunas, Jason White

Fourth Official: Fotis Bazakos

VAR: Alejandro Mariscal

AVAR: Robert Schapp

