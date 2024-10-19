Minnesota United Announces Roster Decisions for Clint Irwin and Franco Fragapane

Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club declined the club option for the 2025 MLS season for goalkeeper Clint Irwin, while midfielder Franco Fragapane is out of contract at the end of the 2024 MLS season. Both players were honored on the field with their families during pregame warmups ahead of the club's Decision Day match against St. Louis CITY SC at Allianz Field.

"We would like to thank both Clint Irwin and Franco Fragapane for their hard work, dedication and contributions to the club throughout their tenure with Minnesota United," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "They have been nothing but excellent in terms of their professionalism and supporting us during this transition year and we wish them the best in the future."

Clint Irwin joined Minnesota United in 2023 after a five-year stint with Colorado Rapids. In his ten-year career with MLS, Irwin made over 200 league appearances, including eight playoff appearances and 37 shutouts over the years. Since joining MNUFC, the MLS veteran has played and started in 12 matches across all competitions. During the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament, Irwin started all three of the club's matches, which included the 3-3 draw against the Philadelphia Union, and penalty shootout win where Irwin made two saves, helping propel Minnesota into the Round of 16 against Houston Dynamo, eventually falling 4-0.

Franco Fragapane joined Minnesota United in May of 2021 after two seasons with Talleres in Argentina. During his MNUFC debut against FC Dallas, he scored the lone goal for MNUFC in the 1-1 draw on June 19, 2021. He ended the 2021 campaign, tied for third in team goals (5) while providing nine assists. During the 2022 season, "Fraga" was a part of the attacking quartet that was crucial in Minnesota's 13-game scoring streak from June 19 through August 27. Fraga appeared in 110 matches, including 74 starts across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing 21 assists with his time at the club.

Additional roster decisions will be announced following the end of the season.

