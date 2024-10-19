Atlanta United Beats Orlando City SC 2-1, Clinches Audi MLS Cup Playoff Spot

October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United clinched a spot in the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Saturday night by defeating Orlando City SC 2-1 at Inter&Co Stadium. First half goals from Saba Lobjanidze and Jamal Thiaré gave Atlanta an early lead, while a frantic final 10 minutes unfolded across MLS Decision Day before Atlanta closed out a crucial victory. Coupled with losses from D.C. United and Philadelphia Union, the win for Atlanta clinched the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference and will see it move on to face CF Montréal in the Eastern Conference Wild Card game on Tuesday, Oct. 22 (7:30 p.m., MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).

Lobjanidze gave Atlanta an early lead in the seventh minute, finishing a well-worked team sequence. After receiving the ball on the left wing, Lobjanidze dribbled to the corner of the box where he laid the ball off to Pedro Amador, who played a quick return pass into space for the winger to run onto. Lobjanidze then curled a right-footed finish inside the far post for his team-leading ninth goal of the year.

Thiaré doubled the lead for the visitors in the 16th minute. Alexey Miranchuk delivered a corner to the near post that made its way through traffic to Derrick Williams in front of goal who directed the ball on frame. Pedro Gallese made the save, however the rebound fell to Thiaré who placed the ball into the net for his sixth goal of the season.

Orlando made it 2-1 in the 42nd minute as Martin Ojeda headed in a cross from the left side from Rafael Santos. In the opening minute of the second half, Lobjanidze was taken down inside the box by Dagur Thorhallsson and the referee awarded a penalty to Atlanta. Miranchuk stepped up to the spot and struck his penalty to the left, however his effort was saved by a diving Gallese.

As MLS Decision Day unfolded, Atlanta received positive news from the out-of-town scoreboard about a pair of important matches. Charlotte FC scored twice to pull ahead of D.C. United, while FC Cincinnati nudged ahead of Philadelphia Union. With both results going its way, Atlanta needed to hold onto all three points to clinch a playoff spot. After absorbing pressure for much of the final half hour, Orlando appeared to score a devastating equalizer near the end of the full 90. However, video review overturned the call, citing a handball on would-be goalscorer Duncan McGuire.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 21-9 Orlando

Shots on target: 10-5 Orlando

Corner kicks: 1-1

Fouls Committed: 15-10 Atlanta

xG: 2.6 - 1.5 Atlanta

Possession: 66.7% - 33.3% Orlando

Passing accuracy: 89.7% - 79.6% Orlando

Scoring

ATL - Saba Lobjanidze (Amador) 7'

ATL - Jamal Thiaré 16'

ORL - Martin Ojeda (Santos) 42'

Disciplinary

ORL - Martin Ojeda Y 61'

ORL - Duncan McGuire Y 90' Notes

Saba Lobjanidze scored hs team-leading ninth goal of the season.

Pedro Amador recorded his fourth assist of the season.

Jamal Thiaré scored his sixth goal of the season.

Brad Guzan made nine saves tonight, matching the club record for saves in a match that he set against NYCFC in June 2018.

Atlanta clinched an MLS Cup Playoff spot for the sixth time in club history and for the second season in a row.

Attendance: 25,046

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Brooks Lennon (Dax McCarty - 78')

D: Stian Gregersen (Luis Abram - 78')

D: Derrick Williams

D: Pedro Amador

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Jay Fortune (Tristan Muyumba - 78')

M: Tyler Wolff (Ronald Hernández - 53')

M: Alexey Miranchuk

M: Saba Lobjanidze

F: Jamal Thiaré (Daniel Ríos - 73')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Noah Cobb

Luke Brennan

Xande Silva

ORLANDO CITY SC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Pedro Gallese

D: Rafael Santos

D: Robin Jansson

D: Rodrigo Schlegel

D: Dagur Thorhallsson (Nicolas Lodeiro - 80')

M: Felipe Martins (Kyle Smith - 52')

M: Cesar Araujo

M: Ivan Angulo

M: Martin Ojeda (Luis Muriel - 68')

M: Facundo Torres

F: Ramiro Enrique (Duncan McGuire - 68')

Substitutes not used:

David Brekalo

Heine Bruseth

Michael Halliday

Jeorgio Kocevski

Javier Otero

OFFICIALS

Rubiel Vazquez (referee), Kyle Atkins (assistant), Jose Joaquin Da Silva Blanco (assistant), Marcos de Oliveira (fourth), Thomas Supple (VAR), Kevin Terry Jr. (AVAR)

