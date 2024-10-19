Nashville Soccer Club Concludes 2024 Major League Soccer Season with 3-0 Win at Chicago Fire FC

October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Nashville Soccer Club capped its 2024 Major League Soccer season Saturday with a 3-0 win over Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field. Alex Muyl scored in the 54th minute on an assist from Aníbal Godoy, Sam Surridge netted his team-leading 15th goal across all competitions in the 87th minute from midfielder Randall Leal, and Jacob Shaffelburg scored from Godoy and Surridge in the 91 st minute. Elliot Panicco stopped six shots to secure the clean sheet, and the Boys in Gold remained unbeaten all-time away from home on MLS Decision Day at 3W-0L-0D.

Sam I am: With his team-leading 15th tally across all competitions, Surridge joined Hany Mukhtar as just the second player in club history to record a 15-goal season.

Batting a thousand: With his start Saturday night, Muyl became the only Boy in Gold to appear in all 34 of the team's 2024 MLS matches.

That's a wrap: Saturday's win was the 40th and final fixture for the Boys in Gold in 2024 across all competitions. The club went 9W-16L-9D in MLS play, 2W-2L-0D in its inaugural Concacaf Champions Cup, and 0W-1L-1D in Leagues Cup.

Notes :           

Nashville SC:       

o is 4W-2L-1D all-time vs. Chicago Fire FC

o is 41W-35L-38D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents

o is 7W-8L-9D all-time in the month of October

o is 37W-43L-44D all-time on weekends

o is 24W-34L-26D all-time on the road

o is 3W-1L-1D all-time on MLS Decision Day

Julian Gaines made his second MLS start as a Boy in Gold

Aníbal Godoy registered his third and fourth MLS assists of the season, tying his single season high in MLS goal contributions with five

Hany Mukhtar

o leads the team with 31 MLS starts and 18 goal contributions in league play this season

Alex Muyl

o scored his career-high fifth MLS goal of the season in the 54 th minute

o leads the team with 34 MLS appearances this season

Randall Leal

o registered his first MLS goal contribution of the season on Surridge's 87 th minute goal

o logged eight minutes plus added time as sub

Lukas MacNaughton subbed in at the 92 nd minute for his first appearance since suffering an ankle injury April 20 at Inter Miami CF

Elliot Panicco

o earned his second career MLS clean sheet (first on Aug. 30, 2023 at Inter Miami CF)

o made his first MLS start in goal since April 20 at Inter Miami CF

o registered a career high in MLS starts (5) and appearances (6) this season

Jonathan Pérez made his second MLS start with Nashville SC

Jacob Shaffelburg scored his second MLS goal of the season in the 91 st minute, tying his single season high in MLS goal contributions with six

Sam Surridge

o scored his team-leading 15th goal across all competitions (12 in MLS) in the 87 th minute

o became the second Nashville SC player (also, Hany Mukhtar) to reach 15 goals in a single season

Box score:                  

Nashville SC (9W-16L-9D) at Chicago Fire FC (7W-18L-9D)

Oct. 19, 2024 - Soldier Field

Final score:                 

NSH: 3

CHI: 0

Scoring summary:

NSH: Alex Muyl (A: Aníbal Godoy) 54'

NSH: Sam Surridge (A: Randall Leal) 87'

NSH: Jacob Shaffelburg (A: Aníbal Godoy) 90' + 1

Discipline:

CHI: Federico Navarro (Caution) 57'

NSH: Julian Gaines (Caution) 60'

NSH: Jacob Shaffelburg (Caution) 63'

NSH: Aníbal Godoy (Caution) 69'

Lineups:

NSH starters : Elliot Panicco; Josh Bauer, Taylor Washington, Walker Zimmerman (C) (Lukas MacNaughton 90' + 1), Julian Gaines; Hany Mukhtar (Randall Leal 83'), Alex Muyl, Jonathan Pérez (Jacob Shaffelburg 46'), Tah Brian Anunga (Patrick Yazbek 46'), Sean Davis (Aníbal Godoy 46'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes : Joe Willis, Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Forster Ajago

CHI starters: Chris Brady; Arnaud Souquet (Justin Reynolds 61'), Tobias Salquist, Mauricio Pineda (Rafael Czichos 61'), Jonathan Dean; Maren Haile-Selassie (Georgios Koutsias 70'), Chris Mueller (Ariel Lassiter 81'), Brian Gutiérrez, Kellyn Acosta (C), Federico Navarro (Gastón Giménez 61'); Hugo Cuypers

Substitutes: Spencer Richey, Carlos Terán, Tom Barlow, Allan Arigoni

Match officials:           

Referee: Jon Freemon

AR1: Peter Balciunas

AR2: Jason White

4TH: Fotis Bazakos

VAR: Alejandro Mariscal

AVAR: Robert Schaap

Weather: 70 degrees and sunny

