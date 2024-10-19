D.C. United Lose 3-0 Against Charlotte FC at Audi Field
October 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
Audi Field - Washington, D.C.
Player Notes
Forward Christian Benteke had four total shots and won 100% of his aerial duels. Benteke finished the season with 23 goals and seven assists in 30 matches.
Midfielder Martin Rodríguez recorded a 96% passing accuracy and had 12 recoveries tonight in 66 minutes played. Rodríguez finished the season with two goals and five assists in 25 matches played.
Defender Lucas Bartlett had an 89% passing accuracy and 11 passes into the final third. Bartlett finished the season with two goals and four assists in 32 matches played.
Midfielder Matuesz Klich created three chances and had eight recoveries tonight. Klich finished the season with a team high 13 assists and two goals in 31 matches played.
#DCvCLT
The Black-and-Red are 2-3-1 against Charlotte FC all-time in regular season matchups.
D.C. United have a 2-1-0 record against Charlotte FC at home in regular season matchups.
Match Notes
D.C. United are 4-7-5 at home in 2024.
D.C. United Lineup: Alex Bono, Aaron Herrera, Christopher McVey, Lucas Bartlett, Pedro Santos (David Schnegg 60'), Jared Stroud (Dominique Badji 67'), Martin Rodríguez (Boris Enow 66'), Ted Ku-DiPietro (Cristian Dájome 60'), Mateusz Klich, Gabriel Pirani, Christian Benteke
Unused Substitutes: Luis Zamudio, Russell Canouse, Hayden Sargis, Jacob Murrell
Head Coach: Troy Lesesne
Charlotte FC Lineup: Kristijan Kahlina, Tim Ream (Jere Uronen 76'), Nathan Byrne, Adilson Malanda, Ashley Westwood, Pep Biel (Liel Abada 76'), Brandt Bronico, Junior Urso (Djibril Diani 76'), Andrew Privett, Kerwin Vargas (Jamie Paterson 84'), Patrick Agyemang (Karol Swiderski 83')
Unused Substitutes: Nicholas Holliday, Bill Tuiloma, Jaylin Lindsey, Iuri Tavares
Head Coach: Dean Smith
www.dcunited.com
