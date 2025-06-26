Contact Occurs WHERE??? + Dallas Red Card Double: Instant Replay

June 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas YouTube Video







The Houston Dynamo wants a penalty kick for a foul that potentially occured inside the box. Wait till you see where the potential contact was made! And were both red cards shown to FC Dallas the right call? Andrew Wiebe breaks down all the biggest and most debatable referee decisions from Matchday 20 in this week's Instant Replay!







Major League Soccer Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.