Chasers Extend Win Streak To Season High Seven With 4-3 Victory Over Memphis

June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB.- Holding the best record in the Triple-A at 40-16, the Omaha Storm Chasers won the series opener with a 4-3 victory against the Memphis Redbirds Tuesday at Werner Park, as they extended their win streak to seven games which is the longest win streak of the season.

In the opening frame for Omaha, John Rave led off the inning with his 10th double of the season, then Drew Waters hit a blooper to left field to put runners at the corners. CJ Alexander followed with a single up the middle and drove in Rave to take the lead. The next at-bat, Logan Porter hit a forced ground out to the third baseman but plated Waters home for a 2-0 lead at the end of one.

Major league rehabber Kris Bubic shined again in his second starting appearance of the year for the Chasers as he had a final line of 4.0 scoreless innings, striking out four, and allowing no runs on three hits before his night was over. Bubic started the inning with back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in two innings as he retired the first seven batters faced before he allowed the first hit. In his Triple A debut, Anthony Simonelli replaced Bubic in the top of the fifth inning and had a quick inning as he stranded one runner on base to get out of the inning.

The Chasers pitching staff held Memphis to five straight scoreless innings on four hits before the first run was allowed in the sixth inning. John McMillon came into the sixth inning and relieved Simonelli of his duties. The Redbirds scored three runs in innings six and seven as they belted a homer to right field, and they finally got on the board and cut the Omaha lead down to one. In the seventh inning, Arquímedes Gamboa followed with a two-run shot to right center field and took the lead 3-2 in favor of Memphis.

Dan Altavilla replaced McMillon in the top of the seventh inning as McMillon had a final line of 1.0 innings pitched and allowed one run on one hit. Omaha answered back in the bottom half of the frame with two solo home run shots as Cam Devanney and Rave ripped homers to right field to retake the lead 4-3 at the end of seven innings. Altavilla threw 1.0 innings, struck out one batter and allowed two runs on two hits, and the runner on second base was Altavilla's. Evan Sisk took over the duties as he stranded the three runners, including the inherited runner on second to get out of the inning.

The Redbirds had one last chance in the last inning as major league rehabber Carlos Hernandez entered the mound. Sisk had a final line of 1.0 scoreless innings pitched and had two punchouts to end his night. Hernandez closed the night for the pitching staff as he threw one scoreless inning and earned his third save of the season.

The Storm Chasers continue this series against the Memphis Redbirds Wednesday June 5 at Werner Park as first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT and right-hander Chandler Champlain is slated to start for Omaha.

