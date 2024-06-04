Knights Announce Five Roster Moves on Tuesday

The Charlotte Knights have announced five roster moves today ahead of the team's 6:05 p.m. game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

OF Luis Robert Jr. completed his MLB Rehab and was activated by the Chicago White Sox. In five games with the Knights last week on rehab, Robert Jr. went 2-for-20 with three runs scored, one home run and three RBI.

OF Zach DeLoach was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today, his second promotion to the White Sox this season. In 44 games with the Knights this year, DeLoach, 25, is hitting.281 (45-for-160) with 28 runs scored, six doubles, one triple, two home runs, 21 RBI and 10 stolen bases. He was acquired by the White Sox on February 3 in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

So far this season, a total of 18 players have gone to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6 & 5/31), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22 & 6/4) and RHP Jake Woodford (5/28). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

RHP Josimar Cousin was promoted to Charlotte today from Double-A Birmingham. In eight games with the Barons this year, he is 0-0 with a 0.90 ERA in 10.0 innings pitched. Cousin signed with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on May 25, 2023.

Additionally, RHP Dalton Roach was placed on Charlotte's 7-day Injured List and RHP Steven Wilson will begin a Major League Baseball Rehab Assignment with the Charlotte Knights today.

