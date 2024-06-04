Saints and Mets Postponed Due to Rain, Doubleheader Thursday
June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - After two weeks on the road, St. Paul Saints fans will have to wait one more day to see Edouard Julien, Brooks Lee, and the new look team. Mother nature was the only one touching the field Tuesday night as the game between the Saints and Syracuse Mets was postponed due to rain. The two teams will make it up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 6 with game one beginning at 5:07 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one.
Fans that purchased tickets online or over the phone will receive a voucher in their account, equal to the amount of the tickets they purchased, within the next 48-hours. The voucher can be redeemed online for any future 2024 Saints regular season home game. Those fans that purchased tickets at the box office must exchange their tickets at the box office during normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. The tickets can be redeemed for any future 2024 Saints regular season home game.
Fans that have tickets for Thursday's game get into both ends of the doubleheader and the seat purchased is yours for both games.
The Saints and Mets will now play game one of their six-game series on Wednesday night at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Caleb Boushley (5-1, 4.24) and the Mets are TBA. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Chasers Extend Win Streak To Season High Seven With 4-3 Victory Over Memphis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Clippers' Offense Booms for 22 Hits as Indians Fall Short in Series Opener, 15-4 - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Shut Out Bats To Start Homestand - Nashville Sounds
- Saggese, Gamboa Drill Home Runs in Loss to Storm Chasers - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Fall to Sounds 5-0 in Series Opener - Louisville Bats
- Bisons' Rally Comes up Short in Series Opener at Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Runs Away with an 11-4 Win at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Drop Series Opener to Rochester, 11-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats Fall to Sounds 5-0 in Series Opener - Louisville Bats
- Scott Kingery Pops Two More Homers as 'Pigs Drop Buffalo for Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Norfolk Tops Scranton/wilkes-Barre In Series Opener - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Doubled-up by Tides, 4-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 4 Game Suspended - Iowa Cubs
- Rock Directs Bulls to 6th Straight Victory - Durham Bulls
- Durham's Late Outburst Leads to 10-3 Rout of Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saints and Mets Postponed Due to Rain, Doubleheader Thursday - St. Paul Saints
- Mets and Saints Postponed in St. Paul on Tuesday Because of Rain, Doubleheader to be Played on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Postponed Tuesday, Doubleheader Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp and Knights Series Opener Postponed - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Announce Five Roster Moves on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- June 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Buffalo - Buffalo Bisons
- Jamie Westbrook: Homecoming to Call-Up - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 4 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- PNC Field to Benefit from Substantial Renovation Project - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- On Deck at the Vic: Daily Deals, Prospects Weekend and Bark in the Park Highlight June 4-9 Homestand - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Saints and Mets Postponed Due to Rain, Doubleheader Thursday
- We'll Wipe the Competition with Our Promotions During the June 4-9 Homestand
- Saints Finish 13-Game Roadtrip with Winning Record After 8-1 Victory
- Saints Score Early and Late, But Lose 11-8 to Red Wings
- Saints Stuck in a Rut in Loss to Red Wings