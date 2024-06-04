Saints and Mets Postponed Due to Rain, Doubleheader Thursday

June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - After two weeks on the road, St. Paul Saints fans will have to wait one more day to see Edouard Julien, Brooks Lee, and the new look team. Mother nature was the only one touching the field Tuesday night as the game between the Saints and Syracuse Mets was postponed due to rain. The two teams will make it up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 6 with game one beginning at 5:07 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one.

Fans that purchased tickets online or over the phone will receive a voucher in their account, equal to the amount of the tickets they purchased, within the next 48-hours. The voucher can be redeemed online for any future 2024 Saints regular season home game. Those fans that purchased tickets at the box office must exchange their tickets at the box office during normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. The tickets can be redeemed for any future 2024 Saints regular season home game.

Fans that have tickets for Thursday's game get into both ends of the doubleheader and the seat purchased is yours for both games.

The Saints and Mets will now play game one of their six-game series on Wednesday night at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Caleb Boushley (5-1, 4.24) and the Mets are TBA. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.