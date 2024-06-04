Sounds Shut Out Bats To Start Homestand

June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (31-27) pitching staff was exceptional and blanked the Louisville Bats (32-25) 5-0 in the series opener on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. The Nashville hurlers accounted for 12 strikeouts with just three hits allowed en route to the Sounds' third shutout of the season.

Jakob Junis got the start in a rehab appearance and retired all six batters he faced with three strikeouts. Chad Patrick (5-1) followed in a long relief outing and threw 5 2/3 innings with six punchouts. Patrick earned his team-leading fifth win of the season and it was the eighth consecutive outing that Patrick has lasted at least five innings.

Nashville set the tone in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI single by Isaac Collins. A second run scored on the play after the catcher had a throwing error which gave the Sounds an early 2-0 lead.

The Sounds capitalized on an error again in the sixth inning when the Louisville shortstop booted a potential double play. Chris Roller roped a two-RBI single to left field and Joey Wiemer singled into center field to extend the cushion to 5-0 when Louisville could have been out of the inning. The Sounds only accounted for six hits but both Collins' and Wiemer's RBI singles came with two outs. The Sounds also did not have an extra-base hit in the game.

Rob Zastryzny capped off the victory with 1 1/3 scoreless innings and three strikeouts. It was the first time since April 26 that Zastryzny had an outing longer than one inning. The three hits allowed by the staff tied a season-low which they have accomplished on three previous occasions.

Nashville and Louisville play game two of the six-game series tomorrow night. Right-hander Carlos Rodríguez (4-5, 5.49) will be on the bump for the Sounds and go up against left-hander Brandon Leibrandt (1-0, 3.38) for the Bats. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

Post-Game Notes

Jakob Junis (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K) made his first appearance since April 2 for Milwaukee after missing time on the injured list due to a right shoulder impingement.

Chad Patrick (5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) earned his team-leading fifth win and sixth quality start. This season for Nashville, Patrick is 5-1 with a 2.87 ERA (53.1 IP/17 ER) and 52 strikeouts.

The shutout was the third for Nashville this season with the last occurring on April 12 at Memphis in a seven-inning game. The only other nine-inning shutout was in the opening series of the season at Toledo on March 31. On the flipside, Nashville has been shut out five times with the most recent occurring at Memphis on May 28.

Isaac Collins has an RBI in four of his last six games. His 34 RBI this season ranks third on the team but is just two behind Brewer Hicklen for the team lead.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.