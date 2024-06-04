Norfolk Tops Scranton/wilkes-Barre In Series Opener

June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, Pa --- The Norfolk Tides (31-27) defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-24), 5-2, on Tuesday night at PNC Field. The win snapped a six-game losing streak against the RailRiders, who swept the Tides in six-games from April 9 - 14,

The Tides started the series hot with two runs in the first inning. Jackson Holliday led the game off with a double and later scored on a Billy Cook infield single. Three batters later, Nick Maton knocked an RBI single to put the Tides up, 2-0.

From the the bottom of the third through the bottom of the fourth, a run was scored in each half inning. In the third, Gwinnett scored their first run on a solo homer by Kevin Smith. Norfolk was able to respond by scratching across a run after Hudson Haskin hit an RBI groundout.

Gwinnett scored their final run in the fourth when Oscar Gonzalez knocked an RBI single. Tides starter Brandon Young would pitch for two more innings after allowing his final run and earned a quality start. He was very efficient, tossing 6.0 innings and allowed two runs on four hits (one home run) and a walk while striking out four. He did so with just 75 pitches, 57 for strikes.

Norfolk capped their scoring when Blake Hunt blasted a solo home run in the sixth to put the final score at 4-2. Corbin Martin came in relief for Young and tossed 2.0 scoreless innings. Bryan Baker entered in the ninth to close the game for his fifth save of the year.

Game two of the series is at 6:35 p.m. tomorrow. LHP Tucker Davidson (1-1, 3.03) is on the hill for Norfolk, while RHP Yoendrys Gómez (1-2, 3.06) will start for the RailRiders.

POSTGAME NOTES

Holliday Season: Extending his career-high hitting streak to 10 games today was Jackson Holliday, who went 1-for-4 with a run and a double...it also extended his on-base streak to 18 games...during the on-base streak, which started on May 15, Holliday is hitting.277 (18-for-65) with 18 runs, six doubles, three home runs, nine RBI and 17 walks while slashing.427/.508/.935.

Good Will Hunting: The lone Tide to hit a home run tonight was Blake Hunt, who capped the 4-2 final score with a solo home run in the sixth...it was his second home run of the season for the Tides and his sixth overall this season...the home run traveled 438 ft., the second farthest home run by a Tide this season.

Stay Cookin': The lone Tide to reach base safely three times was Billy Cook, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk...it was his 11th multi-hit effort this season...that raises his on-base percentage to.375 in 51 games between Norfolk and Bowie, good for eighth highest among Orioles minor leaguers.

