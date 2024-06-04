Mets and Saints Postponed in St. Paul on Tuesday Because of Rain, Doubleheader to be Played on Thursday

June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

The tarp on the field at CHS Field as it rains in St. Paul, MN.

St. Paul, MN - Tuesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the St. Paul Saints has been postponed because of rain at CHS Field. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday with the first game beginning at 6:07 p.m. ET. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the first game ends. Syracuse and St. Paul will now begin their six-game series on Wednesday at 8:07 p.m. ET.

