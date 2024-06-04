Bats Fall to Sounds 5-0 in Series Opener

June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Starter Connor Phillips tallied a season-high seven strikeouts, but the Louisville lineup stayed quiet in a 5-0 loss against Nashville on Tuesday night.

The Sounds got to work early, claiming a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Tyler Black started off the rally with a lead-off single. After Owen Miller walked, both runners scored thanks to an RBI single by Isaac Collins and an error by the Bats in the field.

Louisville threatened to score in both the third and fourth innings against Chad Patrick (W, 5-1), getting two runners on in each inning. Livan Soto and Peyton Burdick drew walks while Levi Jordan smacked a single and Edwin Ríos recorded a two-out double. Ultimately, all four baserunners were stranded, leaving Louisville still down by two.

Nashville tried to strengthen their lead in the bottom of the fifth, attempting to take advantage of another lead-off single. After a groundout moved Freddy Zamora into scoring position, Bats pitcher Connor Phillips secured back-to-back groundouts to prevent further damage.

The Sounds increased their lead in the bottom of the sixth, capitalizing on several walks and base hits, as well as another fielding error by the Bats, to put Louisville down 5-0 going into the final three frames.

The Bats fought for another rally in the top of the eighth thanks to a double from Erik González, but were unable to get the job done and ultimately dropped game one against Nashville with a final score of 5-0.

Righty Connor Phillips (L, 2-3) turned in a solid start for Louisville, allowing four hits and two earned runs in five innings of work. Phillips surpassed his season high for both strikeouts with seven (previously six) and pitches with 98 (previously 91). The bullpen took over from there, giving up zero earned runs in four frames.

Louisville (32-25) will face off against the Nashville Sounds (31-27) in the second game of the series tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m., and Nick Curran will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.