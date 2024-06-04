SWB Game Notes - June 4

June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides (30-27) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (34-23)

Game 58 | Home Game 25 | PNC Field | Tuesday, June 4, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Brandon Young (0-0, 4.50) vs LHP Tanner Tully (1-3, 6.48)

SWEEP TIGHT - The RailRiders visited the reigning International League Champions, the Norfolk Tides, at the beginning of April. The team swept the six-game set at Harbor Park, including notching their first shutout of the season. The last time SWB won all six games in a set was back in 2022 when they swept Rochester on the road from July 26-31. Since then, the RailRiders also swept a six-game set at Jacksonville at the beginning of May.

HOW WAS LAST WEEK?- Both teams struggled a bit last week going 2-4 in their series. Against Gwinnett, the Tides hit just.165, for the worst batting average in Triple-A on the week. They recorded just 18 runs off of 29 hits. Norfolk hit just three homers and struck out 71 times. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hit better at.220 with 25 runs off of 44 hits. The RailRiders hit five homers while striking out 55 times. On the pitching side, the Tides worked a 5.50 earned run average allowing 33 runs on 60 hits. The pitchers have issued 28 walks to 66 strikeouts. SWB held a 4.47 ERA giving up 25 runs on 52 hits. The staff let up 23 walks to just 47 strikeouts with just six homers allowed.

MISIWIECZ MAGIC- Anthony Misiewicz has been a big piece of the RailRiders bullpen this season as he rides a 12.1 innings scoreless streak through his last seven outings. This season he has inherited 13 runs and allowed just three to score. In 19 appearances, Misiewicz has tossed 25.1 innings for a 1.78 ERA allowing just eight walks to 29 strikeouts.

JUNE NEEDS A JOLT- SWB has gone 0-2 to begin the month of June. The pitching staff holds a 5.51 earned run average while the hitters average just.209. The team is still waiting on its first win, save and homer in the month.

THE MARTIAN HAS LANDED: Yankees #1 prospect Jasson Domínguez had his rehab assignment transferred to the RailRiders earlier today. He originally began his game rehab on May 14 with Low-A Tampa. He played in four games, knocking five hits, all as the designated hitter. The Yankees transferred his rehab to Double-A Somerset on May 21 where he played in 10 games. He homered four times and knocked in eight runs. Domínguez is coming back from a right UCL tear that occurred last September after he made his Major League debut and played eight games with New York. He has since had "Tommy John" reconstruction surgery, which included the addition of internal bracing.

BAD STREAKKK- The RailRiders tied a season high three-straight losses to finish up the series at Toldeo. The team has not lost more than three games in a row this season which the only did one other time, at the end of last week. Conversely, their win streak has been up to seven games.

TULLY'S TURN- Tanner Tully opens the week on the mound for SWB. In his last outing, he earned his first win of the summer throwing five frames of two-run ball. He allowed just three hits and a pair of walks while striking out a season-high four batters. His five innings of work and 76 pitches at Toledo were his longest outing.

International League Stories from June 4, 2024

