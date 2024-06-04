June 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens
June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
IOWA CUBS (26-31) vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (30-26)
Tuesday, June 4 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA
RHP Dan Straily (0-4, 7.20) vs. RHP Keider Montero (0-1, 8.31)
TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Toledo Mud Hens play the opener of their six-game series tonight at Principal Park...it marks the second time the I-Cubs have hosted the Mud Hens, following April 2-7...Iowa is scheduled to start right-hander Dan Straily, who is slated to make his seventh appearance (sixth start) with Iowa...opposite of Straily, the Mud Hens are slated to pitch right-hander Keider Montero.
SUNDAY SCARIES: The I-Cubs narrowly avoided a shutout on Sunday, falling in the series finale at Louisville by a 4-2 score...Iowa's only offense came in the ninth inning as Darius Hill scored on a wild pitch and Alexander Canario brought in a run with a single...Jordan Wicks suffered the loss in his third rehab appearance, he pitched 3.1 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits across 3.1 innings.
YOU DOWN WITH OBP?: Owen Caissie has reached base in 44 of his 50 games this season and his.421 on-base percentage ranks eighth in the International League... his 35 walks rank tied for 12th in the IL and are tied for ninth-best among minor leaguers aged 21-or-younger.
WHAT A RELIEF: Over their last four games, Iowa's bullpen has allowed just two runs across 21.2 innings of work... the unit has surrendered 10 hits, nine walks and has 34 strikeouts...the I-Cubs bullpen leads the International League with 366 strikeouts, ahead of second place Columbus (324) and has posted a 4.55 ERA (138 ER in 273.0 IP) this season which is 10th-best in the IL.
A ONE-OFF: Saturday night's 3-2 win at Louisville Slugger Field improved Iowa's record in one-run games to 10-10 (.500) and the club has won three of their last four such games...Iowa has played the third-most one-run games in the International League this season, trailing leaders Omaha who has posted a 14-6 record in such games this season and today's opponent Toledo (13-7)...last year, the I-Cubs recorded a 25-13 record in one-run contests.
STRIKEOUT KING: Iowa Cubs pitcher Sam McWilliams has racked up 57 strikeouts in just 35.1 innings across 16 appearances (three starts)...despite being a primary reliever, McWilliams ranks seventh in the International League in strikeouts and among pitchers who have thrown at least 20.0 innings, his 14.52 K/9 is third-best in the IL, trailing leader Paul Skenes (14.82 K/9).
VS. TOLEDO: Tonight, Iowa and Toledo play their second series of the season, following April 2-7 which marked Iowa's first home series of the season...Iowa won four of the six games in the first meeting and outscored the Mud Hens 34-25.
ARE YOU READY FOR THIS?: Relief pitcher Michael Arias was promoted from Double-A Tennessee on May 29, and he made his debut on May 31 when he recorded a two-out save against Louisville...he only needed four pitches - three for strikes - in his first I-Cubs outing...the right-hander pitched to a 3.75 ERA in 16 appearances and 24.0 innings for Tennessee before getting the call to Iowa...save for a tough outing on May 22, in which he allowed five runs in 0.2 innings, he had a 1.93 ERA in 23.1 innings.
START THE STREAK: Iowa catcher Ali Sanchez has reached base in 14 consecutive games dating back to May 8 in which he is batting.250 (12-for-48) with four extra-base hits and 10 walks... it marks the second-longest such streak by an I-Cub this season, trailing Owen Caissie 's 15 game run from April 16-May 2 and is tied for the 10th-longest active such streak in the International League.
ALL ROEDS LEAD TO IOWA: Iowa outfielder Cole Roederer joined Iowa's active roster from Double-A Tennessee on May 30 and in his first two games with the I-Cubs, he has gone 2-for-8 at the plate with two RBI, a walk, and two runs...he hit a two-run homer to right-center field in his second Triple-A at-bat this season on May 31...last season, the California native batted.290 with a double, a triple, five walks and four RBI in 10 games with the I-Cubs.
