Clippers' Offense Booms for 22 Hits as Indians Fall Short in Series Opener, 15-4

June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Columbus Clippers used three four-run innings and 22 hits to blitz the Indianapolis Indians 15-4 on Tuesday night in the series opener at Victory Field.

The Clippers (22-35) pounced on southpaw Michael Plassmeyer (L, 1-5) in the first inning with four runs on five hits to jumpstart the offensive outpouring.

After Columbus doubled its lead to 8-0 in the third, Indianapolis (24-32) chipped away in the home half thanks to a Jason Delay two-run bloop single into shallow right field that plated Brenden Dixon and Mike Jarvis. Sacrifice flies by Malcom Nuñez and Jarvis provided Indy with its final runs of the contest, but the Clippers scored seven unanswered down the stretch to hand the Indians their seventh consecutive loss.

Columbus' 22-hit display marked the most by an Indy opponent since July 15, 2019, when the Indians yielded 22 knocks in a 20-1 loss to Syracuse.

Connor Gillispie (W, 1-5) tossed 5.0 innings with six strikeouts while allowing one run. Gavin Williams, making a rehab start for Columbus, allowed three runs on three hits in 2.1 innings of work while punching out five hitters.

The Indians and Clippers continue the six-game series on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM. Right-hander Daulton Jefferies (0-1, 7.20) gets the ball for Indianapolis, while Columbus has yet to name a starter.

