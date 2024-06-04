Clippers' Offense Booms for 22 Hits as Indians Fall Short in Series Opener, 15-4
June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Columbus Clippers used three four-run innings and 22 hits to blitz the Indianapolis Indians 15-4 on Tuesday night in the series opener at Victory Field.
The Clippers (22-35) pounced on southpaw Michael Plassmeyer (L, 1-5) in the first inning with four runs on five hits to jumpstart the offensive outpouring.
After Columbus doubled its lead to 8-0 in the third, Indianapolis (24-32) chipped away in the home half thanks to a Jason Delay two-run bloop single into shallow right field that plated Brenden Dixon and Mike Jarvis. Sacrifice flies by Malcom Nuñez and Jarvis provided Indy with its final runs of the contest, but the Clippers scored seven unanswered down the stretch to hand the Indians their seventh consecutive loss.
Columbus' 22-hit display marked the most by an Indy opponent since July 15, 2019, when the Indians yielded 22 knocks in a 20-1 loss to Syracuse.
Connor Gillispie (W, 1-5) tossed 5.0 innings with six strikeouts while allowing one run. Gavin Williams, making a rehab start for Columbus, allowed three runs on three hits in 2.1 innings of work while punching out five hitters.
The Indians and Clippers continue the six-game series on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM. Right-hander Daulton Jefferies (0-1, 7.20) gets the ball for Indianapolis, while Columbus has yet to name a starter.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Chasers Extend Win Streak To Season High Seven With 4-3 Victory Over Memphis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Clippers' Offense Booms for 22 Hits as Indians Fall Short in Series Opener, 15-4 - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Shut Out Bats To Start Homestand - Nashville Sounds
- Saggese, Gamboa Drill Home Runs in Loss to Storm Chasers - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Fall to Sounds 5-0 in Series Opener - Louisville Bats
- Bisons' Rally Comes up Short in Series Opener at Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Runs Away with an 11-4 Win at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Drop Series Opener to Rochester, 11-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats Fall to Sounds 5-0 in Series Opener - Louisville Bats
- Scott Kingery Pops Two More Homers as 'Pigs Drop Buffalo for Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Norfolk Tops Scranton/wilkes-Barre In Series Opener - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Doubled-up by Tides, 4-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 4 Game Suspended - Iowa Cubs
- Rock Directs Bulls to 6th Straight Victory - Durham Bulls
- Durham's Late Outburst Leads to 10-3 Rout of Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saints and Mets Postponed Due to Rain, Doubleheader Thursday - St. Paul Saints
- Mets and Saints Postponed in St. Paul on Tuesday Because of Rain, Doubleheader to be Played on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Postponed Tuesday, Doubleheader Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp and Knights Series Opener Postponed - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Announce Five Roster Moves on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- June 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Buffalo - Buffalo Bisons
- Jamie Westbrook: Homecoming to Call-Up - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 4 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- PNC Field to Benefit from Substantial Renovation Project - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- On Deck at the Vic: Daily Deals, Prospects Weekend and Bark in the Park Highlight June 4-9 Homestand - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Clippers' Offense Booms for 22 Hits as Indians Fall Short in Series Opener, 15-4
- On Deck at the Vic: Daily Deals, Prospects Weekend and Bark in the Park Highlight June 4-9 Homestand
- Series Preview: Columbus Clippers vs. Indianapolis Indians, June 4-9
- Gorski Homers Again But Storm Chasers Top Indians in Sunday Finale, 8-5
- Davis Homers as Indians Fall to Storm Chasers, 4-2