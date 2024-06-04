Jumbo Shrimp and Knights Series Opener Postponed
June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Tuesday's series opener between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Charlotte Knights has been postponed due to inclement weather at Truist Field.
The contest will be made up Thursday as part of a doubleheader with first pitch of game one set for 5:30 p.m. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both contests will be seven innings in length.
The clubs will start their series at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
