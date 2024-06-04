Jumbo Shrimp and Knights Series Opener Postponed

June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Tuesday's series opener between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Charlotte Knights has been postponed due to inclement weather at Truist Field.

The contest will be made up Thursday as part of a doubleheader with first pitch of game one set for 5:30 p.m. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both contests will be seven innings in length.

The clubs will start their series at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.