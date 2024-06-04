Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 4 at Worcester

June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (29-26) vs. Worcester Red Sox (26-31)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Spenser Watkins (1-2, 5.03) vs. RHP Brian Van Belle (1-2, 7.34)

SUNDAY BLUES: St. Paul used a four-run fourth inning to beat Rochester in the series finale Sunday afternoon, 8-1...1B JUAN YEPEZ brought in the only run in the bottom of the first, and CF DARREN BAKER, making his second career start in center field, stole three bases and scored a run in the contest...Rochester travels to Worcester for their first series of the season against the Boston Red Sox top affiliate...RHP SPENSER WATKINS takes the mound against the Red Sox RHP Brian Van Belle.

STOLEN BAKE : CF DARREN BAKER went 0-for-2 on Sunday's game with two walks...Baker stole a career-high three bases, his seventh game of the season with multiple stolen bases, making him the first Red Wing to accomplish this feat since Andrew Stevenson in 2022...the California native is now tied for third in the International League with 20 stolen bases this season...Rochester has 71 stolen bases as a team this season, fourth-most in the International League...

He is the third Red Wing to steal three bases in a game this season and the first since ERICK MEJIA on 5/16.

Seven games with at least two stolen bases leads all Triple-A players.

FILL IN THE BLANK: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN doubled a line drive to left field in the bottom of the fourth to extend his on-base streak to 14...this is the fourth-longest streak from a Red Wing this season and the second-longest active streak...Blankenhorn finished 1-for-3 with a walk in the contest.

LA SORSARY: LHP JOE LA SORSA logged his sixth consecutive scoreless appearance in relief this afternoon, allowing one hit across 1.1 innings pitched...La Sorsa now boasts a 3.09 ERA (8 ER/23.1 IP) across 17 games played this season...

At Innovative Field this season, he has allowed just three earned runs across 13.0 innings pitched (2.08 ERA) in nine appearances.

ORLANDO MAGIC: RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA turned in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday, allowing one hit with two walks...between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg, Ribalta has allowed just three earned runs across 19.2 innings pitched (1.37 ERA), while striking out 35 and walking nine...

A 1.37 ERA is fourth-best (min. 15.0 IP) among all Nationals Minor League relievers.

