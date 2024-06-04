RailRiders Doubled-up by Tides, 4-2
June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped their series opener to the Norfolk Tides 4-2 on Tuesday night at PNC Field. #1 Yankees' Prospect, Jasson Domínguez, started in center field and played error-free baseball in his first MLB rehab game with SWB.
The Tides led off the game with a two-run first inning. #1 Baltimore Orioles prospect, Jackson Holliday, took the game's first pitch for a double to right field. Heston Kjerstad followed with an infield single and Billy Cook drove in Holliday with a base hit to give the Tides a 1-0 advantage. Nick Maton added an RBI single to make it 2-0 Norfolk.
RailRiders' starting pitcher, Tanner Tully, settled down in the top of the second retiring the side and striking out Holliday to end the inning.
SWB got on the board in the bottom of the third. Kevin Smith hit a 361-foot solo shot to left field for the RailRiders' first hit and first run of the game to make it a one-run contest.
Norfolk got it right back in the top of the fourth. Maton and Blake Hunt led off a pair of singles and Hudson Haskin scored Maton on a groundout to up the score 3-1 Norfolk.
The RailRiders answered in the bottom of the frame. With two outs, Carlos Narvaez walked and T.J. Rumfield took a change up the other way for a double. Oscar Gonzalez's RBI single to left field scored Narvaez, making it 3-2.
The Tides made it a two-run lead in the top of the sixth. After back-to-back strikeouts, SWB reliever Art Warren surrendered a solo homer to Hunt, putting Norfolk up 4-2.
Tully (L,1-4) pitched 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and four strikeouts. Brandon Young (W,1-0) tossed 6.0 innings, giving up two runs on four hits. Bryan Baker (S,5) closed the door for Norfolk.
Domínguez went 0-3 at the plate with a pair of groundouts and a flyout. He played five innings in center field.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues their series with Norfolk on Wednesday night. The RailRiders will send Yoendrys Gomez against Norfolk's Tucker Davidson. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 34-24
