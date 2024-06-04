Saggese, Gamboa Drill Home Runs in Loss to Storm Chasers

June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a 12-game road trip and six-game series with a 4-3 loss at the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City) on Tuesday night at Werner Park in Omaha.

Infielders Thomas Saggese and Arquimedes Gamboa supplied the Memphis offense on Tuesday night, each with a home run. Saggese's solo shot, his seventh homer of the season, cut the deficit in half in the top of the sixth inning. Gamboa gave Memphis a brief 3-2 lead with his second home run of the season in the seventh inning, a two-run shot.

On the mound, right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy allowed two runs on four hits, walked four and struck out two in 6.0 innings pitched. The starter allowed both runs in the first inning. With a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh, MLB Rehabber Giovanny Gallegos (0-1) allowed two runs to get the loss.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, June 18 with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.

