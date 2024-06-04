WooSox Drop Series Opener to Rochester, 11-4

June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA -- On Tuesday night, the Worcester Red Sox (26-32) dropped their first matchup with the Rochester Red Wings (30-26) 11-4 to begin their six-game homestand at Polar Park.

Prior to the series opener, the Boston Red Sox sent OF Tyler O'Neill to Worcester for a brief rehab assignment before rejoining the big-league club. The former third round draft pick was the WooSox designated hitter on Tuesday night and did not record a hit in three at-bats.

Additionally, OF Matthew Lugo and C/1B Mickey Gasper were transferred from Double-A Portland on Tuesday. The newcomers will provide positional depth for a WooSox team that has lost Bobby Dalbec, Jamie Westbrook, and Tyler Heineman to big league promotions since Sunday.

To begin the ballgame, Rochester took an early lead. With one out, the Red Wings loaded the bases and plated a couple of runs on a miscue in left field to go up 2-0. Though the WooSox offense went down quietly in the first, they responded in the second.

Nathan Hickey began the inning with a single to right, but was replaced on base by Lugo after the outfielder grounded into a fielder's choice. The 23-year-old would score on Eddy Alvarez's RBI double, cutting the Red Wings lead to one. With two outs, Mark Contreras drove in Alvarez with an RBI single to tie up the game. After two innings, Worcester and Rochester were knotted up at two.

Entering the fourth inning, Isaiah Campbell relieved WooSox starter Brian Van Belle on the mound. Making his sixth rehab appearance for Worcester, Campbell allowed a hit and unearned run as the Red Wings took a 3-2 lead.

Defense, though, would be an issue for the WooSox the rest of the night.

In the fifth inning, a two-out error with the bases loaded allowed three more runs to cross the plate for the Red Wings. It was the WooSox fourth error of the night--and not the last. Another defensive miscue in the top of the sixth led to Rochester's seventh unearned run, making it a five-run advantage for the visitors.

To begin the top of the seventh, Sal Romano replaced Chase Shugart on the mound for the WooSox. After consecutive one-out walks, Rochester second baseman Jackson Cluff put the exclamation point on the night for the Red Wings. The 27-year-old hit a towering three-run home run off the batter's eye in center field, making it an eight-run lead for Rochester. Heading into the seventh inning stretch, Worcester trailed, 10-2.

The WooSox offense showed some life in the eighth inning, scoring two runs in the frame. With men on second and third, Alvarez drove in a run with a groundout and Niko Kavadas cleared the bases with an RBI double. The deficit, though, was too much to overcome as the WooSox dropped the first of six games to Rochester, 11-4.

Worcester and Rochester will square off again on Wednesday night at 6:45 p.m. at Polar Park. The WooSox will send Grant Gambrell (3-6, 3.93) to the mound opposite Jackson Rutledge (2-3, 6.21) for the Red Wings. Television coverage will be on NESN, while radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 100.1 FM The Pike, 98.9 Nash Icon, and the WooSox Radio Network.

