On Deck at the Vic: Daily Deals, Prospects Weekend and Bark in the Park Highlight June 4-9 Homestand

June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians continue the second leg of a two-week stretch at Victory Field with their sixth homestand of the 2024 season starting Tuesday, June 4, against the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The six-game series kicks off with Tuesday Dollar Menu (June 4), a Wednesday Day Game (June 5) and Thirsty Thursday™ (June 6) before a packed weekend. The Young Bucs take over Victory Field during Prospects Weekend, which includes postgame fireworks on Friday (June 7), team autographs and Bark in the Park on Saturday (June 8), and Kids Eat Free, Endy Rodríguez Bobblehead giveaway and Trading Card Experience on Sunday (June 9).

Tuesday, June 4 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg

$1 concessions! Bring your appetite and devour hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros, all available for just a buck.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Wednesday, June 5 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

Baseball under the sun! Enjoy an afternoon ballgame with a business lunch or "offsite" meeting.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Thursday, June 6 - Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery

The best drink specials in Indy happen on Thirsty Thursdays™ at Victory Field. Satisfy your thirst with $2 fountain Pepsi products and $3 draft beers! Must be 21 years and older to purchase.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Friday, June 7 - Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery, Fireworks presented by Hoosier Lottery

Join the Indians in celebrating the club's 19th consecutive season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Indians will wear Young Bucs jerseys and caps designed in the spirit of their MLB parent club, and the jerseys will be auctioned off until the end of the seventh inning on Sunday, June 9, to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid. The Pirates Pierogies will race during the game to entertain fans. Stick around after the final out is recorded for postgame fireworks.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, June 8 - Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery, Team Autographs presented by Hoosier Lottery, Bark in the Park presented by All Pet Express, PetSuites and Tito's Handmade Vodka

Prospects Weekend continues with Young Bucs jerseys and caps worn on-field and the Pirates Pierogies providing in-game entertainment. Fans also may meet and obtain autographs from their favorite Indianapolis Indians before the game. Players and coaches will sign on the concourse between Section 104 and 120 from 5:30-6:15 PM.

Three barks and you're out! Bring man's best friend to Victory Field to enjoy the game from the left and center field Toyota lawn. Your dog must have a ticket and be accompanied by at least one human. Dog tickets are $7.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Sunday, June 9 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery, Endy Rodríguez Bobblehead giveaway presented by Hoosier Lottery, Trading Card Experience presented by MHS, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air

Lunch on us! All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

Prospects Weekend concludes with the Young Bucs jersey auction continuing until the end of the seventh inning, benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities. Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid. The Pirates Pierogies race to the finish line while fans can visit the Center Field Plaza to create their own Young Bucs-themed trading card. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead of former Indians catcher Endy Rodríguez.

The first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive one (1) youth Indians jersey, while supplies last. Must have membership card to redeem. And don't forget, members of the Knot Hole Kids Club also get the opportunity to run the bases after Sunday home games (weather permitting).

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

