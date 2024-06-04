Rock Directs Bulls to 6th Straight Victory
June 4, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Joe Rock fanned nine over six innings to lead the Durham Bulls to a 10-3 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers at the DBAP on Tuesday night.
Rock (W, 4-2) permitted just two solo home runs across his victory, Durham's season-high sixth straight win.
Curtis Mead, Tristan Peters and Heriberto Hernandez each clubbed homers for the Bulls (27-31) in the opener of a 12-game homestand.
The Bulls took a 1-0 lead in the first as Mead scored on a passed ball with two outs. Tampa Bay Rays' rehabbing infielder Taylor Walls delivered a run-scoring single in the third for a 2-0 lead.
Up 2-1 in the fifth, the Bulls started to pull away from Gwinnett (27-31). Ronny Simon doubled to lead off the frame, with Mead driving a two-run shot into the right-centerfield bleachers off of Gwinnett starter Grant Holmes (L, 3-2). Peters and Hernandez each went deep in the sixth against Taylor Widener. Durham scored four times in the seventh to close out the game thanks to a two-run double from Ruben Cardenas and a triple by Peters that produced two more.
Colin Poche, also on a rehab assignment for the Rays, tossed a scoreless seventh inning, with Joe Record and Michael Gomez combining for the final two frames. Record gave up a homer to former Bulls infielder Andrew Velasquez in the eighth while Gomez made his first appearance in nearly three weeks, coming off the injured list to throw a scoreless ninth.
The Bulls continue their six-game set against Gwinnett on Wednesday night at 6:35 PM ET with Nathan Wiles (4-2, 6.41) expected to start against Allan Winans (3-3, 4.43).
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 4, 2024
- Chasers Extend Win Streak To Season High Seven With 4-3 Victory Over Memphis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Clippers' Offense Booms for 22 Hits as Indians Fall Short in Series Opener, 15-4 - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Shut Out Bats To Start Homestand - Nashville Sounds
- Saggese, Gamboa Drill Home Runs in Loss to Storm Chasers - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Fall to Sounds 5-0 in Series Opener - Louisville Bats
- Bisons' Rally Comes up Short in Series Opener at Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Runs Away with an 11-4 Win at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Drop Series Opener to Rochester, 11-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats Fall to Sounds 5-0 in Series Opener - Louisville Bats
- Scott Kingery Pops Two More Homers as 'Pigs Drop Buffalo for Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Norfolk Tops Scranton/wilkes-Barre In Series Opener - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Doubled-up by Tides, 4-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 4 Game Suspended - Iowa Cubs
- Rock Directs Bulls to 6th Straight Victory - Durham Bulls
- Durham's Late Outburst Leads to 10-3 Rout of Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Saints and Mets Postponed Due to Rain, Doubleheader Thursday - St. Paul Saints
- Mets and Saints Postponed in St. Paul on Tuesday Because of Rain, Doubleheader to be Played on Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Knights Postponed Tuesday, Doubleheader Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp and Knights Series Opener Postponed - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Announce Five Roster Moves on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- June 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- MiLB's Newest Team, the Malmö Oat Milkers, to Play in Buffalo - Buffalo Bisons
- Jamie Westbrook: Homecoming to Call-Up - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 4 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- PNC Field to Benefit from Substantial Renovation Project - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- On Deck at the Vic: Daily Deals, Prospects Weekend and Bark in the Park Highlight June 4-9 Homestand - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.